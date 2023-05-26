KEY POINTS Antonio Brown is drawing interest from some NFL teams per a report

Brown teases possibly playing for the Empire to arrest the team's losing streak

NFL teams will be taking a big risk by signing Brown

After nearly 18 months, there may be a chance that NFL fans may see prominent wide receiver Antonio Brown back on the football field.

This is even though the 34-year-old is busy being the representative of the ownership group for the National Arena League's Albany Empire team.

"He is exploring the right fit," Brown's agent, J.R. Rickert, stated in a report by CBS Sports on Thursday, May 25.

"I think that he is a multi-talented individual who does everything at a high level, and whatever he commits to, he goes all in."

It would be best to note that this comes not long after the former Tampa Bay Buccaneer teased on social media about possibly suiting up for the Empire's next game on Saturday, May 27.

A reason behind this is that the team has lost four games in a row.

Assuming he does suit up and take the field, it would be the first time to see Brown on the football field since January 2022.

It will be recalled that the seven-time Pro Bowler left the field mid-game when the Bucs were playing the New York Jets, a game they won, 28-24.

At the time, Brown took off his pads, shirt and gloves which he eventually tossed into the stands before making his way to the airport.

He would eventually be released by Tampa Bay for his actions.

Since that incident, rumors have been afloat of Brown possibly making an NFL comeback. The last team linked to him was the Baltimore Ravens, but this eventually fell apart.

Rickert did not name any NFL team that is allegedly genuinely interested in the sixth-round pick of the 2010 NFL Draft.

However, there are other points to consider, mostly risks as far as any NFL team possibly giving Brown a chance to play NFL ball once more.

Among those include his forgettable stops with the Las Vegas Raiders, where he never played a single game after he was traded by the Pittsburgh Steelers in 2019.

Beyond the field, Brown also had his share of lawsuits, including a sexual assault accusation from former trainer Britney Taylor in 2019.

The most recent for Brown was wanted by police for a misdemeanor battery charge this past December. It would, later on, be dropped.