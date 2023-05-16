KEY POINTS Brandon Marshal is open to making NFL return to play alongside Aaron Rodgers

Marshall had a good NFL career but has not played in the last five years

The Jets are unlikely to prioritize Marshall over younger players available in the market

Acquiring the services of Aaron Rodgers has undoubtedly injected new life into the New York Jets.

His arrival has boosted ticket sales and is believed to be one of the reasons why the team was handed five prime-time games for the 2023 NFL season.

Given that things look promising for the Jets, there is at least one NFL star who says he is open to returning to join the ranks in order to play alongside Rodgers—Brandon Marshall.

The six-time Pro Bowler was asked in a recent episode of the "I Am Athlete" podcast whether he would consider playing once more for the Jets if given the chance.

The 39-year-old receiver responded with a "yes," but the chances of seeing that happen do not look promising.

But the good news is that to make it happen, the Pennsylvania native appears to be open to doing whatever it takes to stand shoulder-to-shoulder with Rodgers on the field.

That includes possibly switching to a tight-end position if that is what it would take.

"Here's why I'll be ready if I get the call to come back as a New York Jet at tight end: We're going to win a Super Bowl," Marshall stated.

"I'm going to be able to contribute at a high level, and this is what I'm going to give you: 45 catches throughout the year, 20 to 30 plays a game, and I'm going to give you eight touchdowns."

Looking at his NFL career, there is no doubt that Marshall had a good run–a reason why he was voted to six Pro Bowls.

However, the point here is that Marshall has not played competitive football in the last five years.

Furthermore, questions are in the air on whether he could still take a hit at the age of 39 years old.

When asked to comment about it, Marshall did not sound too enthusiastic.

"I'll watch the games now and I'll be like, 'How the hell did I do that?'" Marshall said. "I might get hit the first time and be like, 'Why did I do this?'"

The Jets are unlikely to give Marshall serious consideration, aware that there are a lot of younger players they can consider.

If no one pans out, then New York may consider Marshall even if the probability is low.