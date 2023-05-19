KEY POINTS Matt Ryan is joining the CBS broadcast team but says that his NFL career is not yet over

At 38 years old, there is no doubt that NFL quarterback Matt Ryan can easily ride off into the sunset and call it a career.

Initially, it appeared to be just that, especially after it was announced that the 2016 NFL Most Valuable Player was joining the CBS team where he will serve as an analyst.

But despite that jump, Ryan made it clear that his move to broadcasting does not immediately mean he has officially retired from the sport.

The third overall pick of the 2008 NFL Draft shared his excitement about his new career but also touched on the possibility of returning to football action during an appearance on SiriusXM NFL Radio.

However, the four-time Pro Bowl player added that for him to return, it would have to be at the right moment.

"I've just learned, at least during my experience in the 15 years I've played, to just not shut any doors," Ryan stated.

"That's really the decision behind that. Like I said, I'm excited to kind of take this next step and to move forward, but at the same time, you never know what's going to happen in this league. Anything can shake out, and so, we'll see what happens."

After getting acquired by the Indianapolis Colts last NFL season, Ryan hardly gave a good account of himself, leaving little indication that he still had what it takes to be a starting play-caller for the Colts or any other team.

Moreover, the Colts were aware that they would owe him $12 million this year.

The veteran quarterback was cut in March to avoid having another $17 million shift from injury guarantee to full guarantee.

After playing 15 NFL seasons, Ryan faces an uncertain future. He was benched twice last season and was plagued by turnovers.

Ryan's 15 fumbles were a career-high and the second-most in the NFL last season. He also threw 13 interceptions.

Regardless, the 2008 NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year stressed that he still loves playing football and believes there is still some left in the tank.

"I'm obviously not committed to anything. Got to see how it shakes out. But I still love playing and still feel like, honestly, there's a lot of good football [left]," Ryan said.