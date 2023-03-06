KEY POINTS The Miami Heat will try to clinch a repeat win over the Atlanta Hawks

Trae Young needs to bounce back from a poor performance against the Heat

Miami is expected to rely on their defense to ground the Hawks anew

The Atlanta Hawks will try to arrest a four-game road skid when they visit the Miami Heat at the FTX Arena on Monday, March 6.

Unfortunately, the odds are stacked against them with the Heat installed as -3 favorites to prevail and book their second-straight win.

Moreover, the moneyline is -155 for Miami and +133 for Atlanta.

In the regular-season series of these two teams, the Heat holds a 2-1 edge over the Hawks.

In their last encounter, Miami pulled off a 117-109 win.

Bam Adebayo led the way for the Heat in that win with a game-high 30 points, 11 rebounds, and five assists, while Tyler Herro chipped in 20 markers, six boards, and five dimes.

"Obviously, you've seen the many different ways to score or get somebody open," Adebayo said after the game via ESPN. "And obviously, me and Coach having that trust between each other that I can be aggressive and take shots."

But glaring for the Hawks in that last matchup is that star Trae Young finished with only eight points although he dished off 10 assists.

Instead, it was Saddiq Bey who came off the bench to lead the Hawks with 22 markers and three boards. Deandre Hunter added 17, whereas Clint Capela finished with 16 points.

"We didn't get as many good shots late and that's something that we haven't had in that situation the time I have been here, which hasn't been very long," Hawks head coach Quinn Snyder said in the post-game. "It's something we will improve on."

All eyes will be on Young when they face the Heat once moreas the 24-year-old guard is averaging 26.7 points, 10 assists, and 3.1 rebounds per game.

Making it doubly difficult for the two-time All-Star is the fact that Miami is one of the top teams on the defensive end as they are second in the league in team opponent points per game, allowing only 108.8 points per game.

It is safe to say that the Hawks have their sights on exacting revenge on the Heat when they square off at the FTX Arena on Monday at 7:30 PM ET.

The game will be shown over NBA TV with live streaming also available via fuboTV.