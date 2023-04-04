KEY POINTS The Ravens have reportedly close in on Odell Beckham Jr.

The potential Beckham signing could entice Lamar Jackson to re-think his desire to leave

The Ravens have made sure that their offense will not take a hit

Odell Beckham Jr. appears to be headed to the Baltimore Ravens following reports that the NFL team has allegedly made a formal offer to the free-agent wide receiver.

According to Adam Schefter of ESPN via Pro Football Talk, the offer was made not long after Beckham and the Ravens sat down at the NFL owner's meeting last week.

Unfortunately, it was not mentioned how much the Ravens formally offered to the Super Bowl LVI champion.

There were reportedly multiple NFL teams in the running for the services of the 30-year-old wide receiver.

But of the teams in pursuit of Beckham, it was allegedly the New York Jets who were installed as favorites to land him before the Ravens jumped the gun on them per a report by Dan Graziano of ESPN.

Beckham is believed to be seeking a deal worth $15 million for one year.

Initially, the 2014 NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year was believed to be hoping to sign a deal in the vicinity of $20 million per annum.

The development also comes at the heels of an issue that the Ravens are facing as quarterback Lamar Jackson has requested a trade.

However, the reported offer made to Beckham somehow made sure that their offense won't get scorned.

Jackson made it known his intention to bolt the Ravens and no longer be part of the team moving forward last week.

For the Ravens, it will be a gamble on their part considering Beckham sat out the entire 2022 season.

Beckham is recovering from a torn ACL that he sustained while he was still part of the Super Bowl LVI run of the Los Angeles Rams.

Moreover, Beckham underwent workouts with various NFL teams last month to show off his current form.

The workout reportedly went well and the waiting game ensued before word got out that the Ravens formally made an offer to the three-time Pro Bowler.

Should Beckham formally join the Ravens, the development could entice Jackson to re-think his trade request.

With a proven high-level producer on the outside, Jackson could rescind his trade request.

According to the Bleacher Report, there has been little to no trade interest from prospective NFL teams on Jackson.