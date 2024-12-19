Two New York men who used bat poop to fertilize their marijuana plants have died from a rare fungal infection caused by inhaling spores found in bat droppings.

The avid cannabis growers, aged 59 and 64, were exposed to the fungus, Histoplasma capsulatum, while fertilizing cannabis plants with bat guano. One of the cultivators purchased the bat excrement online, while the other retrieved it from his attic following a bat infestation.

Both men developed severe symptoms, including chronic cough, fever, weight loss and respiratory failure. Despite antifungal treatment, they succumbed to the infection, detailed in a case study published Dec. 5.

Doctors warn of the dangers of using bat guano as fertilizer, especially as home cannabis cultivation grows in popularity.

"It is important to raise public awareness about the potential risk," the case report authors emphasized, calling for "protective measures, such as wearing masks."

The CDC advises avoiding activities that disturb bat or bird droppings and suggests professional removal of infestations to minimize exposure.