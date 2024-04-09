Summer is just around the corner, and perhaps now is a good time to start considering giving those shrubs and trees a fresh look. If you are already planning to take on the task, then a battery-powered pole saw would be a convenient tool that you can count on. This is a versatile tool for a number of outdoor tasks. Here are some of the best battery powered pole saws that could be a valuable addition to your gardening or landscaping toolkit.

The GARCARE pole saw is powered by a 20V 2.0Ah battery that provides around 30 minutes of runtime per full charge. It features an 8-inch bar and chain mounted on a telescopic pole that can extend from 7.3 to 8.7 feet in length. The chainsaw head has 4 adjustable gear settings to optimize the cutting angle for different trimming situations. A monitorable oil tank with a fuel level indicator allows you to keep track of the lubricant supply during use. For safety, it has a lock-out switch that must be pressed to allow the operation of the chainsaw. The cordless, lightweight design at 7.9 pounds increases maneuverability when pruning high overhead branches. The chain speed is rated at 4.5m/s for efficient cutting performance.

This innovative 2-in-1 tool from Tegatok can function as either a compact 4-inch mini chainsaw or convert to a 5.5ft extended pole saw for trimming high branches. It runs on two 20V 2000mAh rechargeable lithium-ion battery packs that provide up to 60 minutes of total runtime when both are fully charged. Powering the chain is a 550W pure copper motor that delivers a chain speed up to an impressive 6m/s for powerful cutting capability. The extension pole can retract and fold for easy storage and portability when not in use. User safety is prioritized with lockout switches that prevent accidental startups unless both power and safety triggers are activated. An ergonomic handle is integrated into the pole design to reduce fatigue during extended overhead pruning sessions. At just 4.8 pounds, the overall lightweight construction further minimizes user strain.

The Ryobi RY43160 is a corded electric model, powered by a 6 amp motor rated at 1.5 horsepower for the 8-inch bar and chain. Its telescoping pole extends the overall length out to an impressive 82.5 inches, providing over 6.5 feet of overhead reach when trimming tall branches and limbs. The durable construction utilizes a plastic housing combined with metal components able to withstand frequent use. While requiring access to an electrical outlet, the corded design avoids the weight and runtime limitations of battery packs. With a total weight of 8.5 pounds, it remains relatively lightweight and portable for a pole saw of this extended length capability. The RY43160 comes brand new in the box with all standard accessories included from the manufacturer.

As part of Ryobi's extensive ONE+ 18V battery tool platform, this cordless pole saw can run off any ONE+ 18V lithium-ion battery pack (1.3Ah battery and charger included). It features an 8-inch bar and chain with a maximum extended length of 9.5 feet to access high overhead branches. The compact, portable design allows you to prune around the yard without being tethered to a power outlet or extension cord. An integrated brake provides added safety to prevent kickback and quickly halt the chain if needed. The cordless operation combines with the relatively lightweight build to increase maneuverability compared to corded electric models. As with any pole saw, proper safety precautions should still be taken when pruning overhead limbs.

This comprehensive kit from EGO Power+ contains everything needed for a battery-powered pole saw operation right out of the box. It includes a 10-inch chainsaw attachment that connects to the power head unit, as well as a 31-inch extension pole that allows an overhead reach of up to 15 feet. Also bundled is a 2.5Ah 56V lithium-ion battery pack and compatible charger - the 56V battery provides up to 70 individual pruning cuts per full charge when using the high-efficiency brushless motor. The full assembly has a weather-resistant IPX4-rated construction for operating in various outdoor conditions. With the pole saw, battery, charger, and extension pole all included, this top-of-the-line kit is ready to start tackling yard work right away.

This versatile 4-in-1 kit from Hueborly allows you to consolidate multiple pruning tools into one convenient, battery-powered unit. It can function as a traditional 6-inch pole saw, pole pruner, mini chainsaw, or mini pruner - with each tool powered by the included dual 21V 1.5Ah lithium-ion battery packs. When operating as an extended pole saw, the adjustable length ranges from 4.2 to 7.9 feet to access high overhead branches. The chainsaw assembly has a 755W motor with an automatic oiling system and a high-temperature quenched steel chain. The pruner utilizes an efficient brushless motor design. At just 6.9 pounds, the lightweight construction minimizes user fatigue during extended trimming sessions. The batteries are also cross-compatible with Makita's 18V platform.

This is an authentic replacement 10-inch saw chain designed specifically for use with EGO's MPS1000 and MPS1001 pole saw attachments that connect to their 56V lithium-ion battery power head system. It features a .043 gauge chain with a 3/8-inch low profile pitch, constructed from long-lasting high-speed steel. The reversible bar design helps extend the chain's usable lifespan by evening out wear. Proper chain fit and performance are ensured when pruning overhead branches using an EGO pole saw power head and this dedicated replacement chain.

For landscaping versatility, EGO offers this capable two-attachment combo kit containing their 10.5-inch pole saw and 9.5-inch cultivator tilling attachment head (battery and charger sold separately). The pole saw runs off EGO's 56V lithium-ion battery platform and can achieve up to 70 pruning cuts from a fully charged 2.5Ah battery pack using the high-efficiency brushless motor. The cultivator has adjustable 8 to 9.5-inch steel tines mounted on a solid steel shaft for durability when tilling garden beds. Both the pole saw and cultivator utilizes brushless motors and have weather-resistant construction suitable for year-round outdoor use in various conditions. This attachment combo increases the versatility of EGO's portable battery power system.

The Greenworks 40V cordless pole saw is part of their G-MAX lithium-ion battery system, which includes a 3Ah battery pack and compatible charger. It has an 8-inch bar and chain with an automatic oiler to continuously lubricate during use. The 3-piece aluminum shaft extends out to 9 feet for up to 11 feet of overhead reach when pruning tall branches. Ergonomic features include a cushioned over-mold grip for increased comfort and control. The 40V battery has a handy USB port that allows charging other portable electronics like phones and tablets. A replacement chain (model 2905402) is available when the original needs replacement. At only 8.36 pounds, it remains relatively lightweight for a cordless pole saw.

This affordable Greenworks pole saw model runs on their 24V lithium-ion battery platform, with a 2Ah battery pack included that recharges in 45 minutes. It utilizes an 8-inch bar and chain matched with an automatic oiler to maintain proper lubrication. The 8-inch chain size makes it compatible across most Greenworks pole saw models, with replacement chains readily available (model 2905402). Specific saw models it will fit include the 20192, 20302, 20352, and 20672. The saw itself is also cross-compatible with other tools in Greenworks' 24V outdoor power equipment lineup for convenient battery sharing. The compact 24V platform makes it more lightweight than higher voltage options.

EGO offers this capable 2-in-1 cutting combo kit pairing their 18-inch 56V cordless chainsaw with the 10-inch pole saw attachment. The chainsaw features an auto-tensioning chain system that tightens at the twist of a dial. It has an 18-inch Oregon brand bar and chain spinning at up to 11,000 RPM from the high-efficiency brushless motor. The included 5.0Ah battery and charger provide cordless freedom. The pole saw connects to the same power head and features a 10-inch bar/chain with automatic lubrication and weather-resistant construction. This powerful combo allows tackling fallen logs or pruning overhead branches all running off EGO's lithium-ion battery platform.

Another versatile combo from EGO pairs their 10-inch pole saw kit (2.5Ah battery and charger included) with an 8-inch edger attachment head. The pole saw runs off the 56V power head and automatically lubricates the bar and chain for smooth operation. The edger has an 8-inch dual-edged blade made of high-speed steel and features a quick-adjust depth control wheel. Both utilize brushless motors and have durable aluminum gear cases with weather-resistant shells. The edger is ideal for cleanly maintaining edging around driveways, walkways, and landscape beds. This 2-in-1 bundle increases the versatility for tackling different outdoor yardwork tasks.

This Greenworks pole saw kit centers around their G-MAX 40V lithium-ion battery system and includes a 2Ah battery pack and compatible charger. The saw itself has an 8-inch bar and chain on a 3-piece aluminum shaft that extends out to 8.5 feet for up to 11 feet of overhead reach when fully extended. Weighing just 8.36 pounds, the relatively lightweight design helps reduce user fatigue during extended pruning sessions. The kit also bundles in a rugged canvas carrying case to store and transport the pole saw and accessories. As with other Greenworks tools, the battery pack is cross-compatible with their complete 40V lineup.

The Mrzneaoch 24V battery pole saw features an adjustable telescoping pole design that extends from a minimum of 130cm (4.25ft) up to 225cm (7.4ft) to variably increase overhead reach as needed. Two 24V batteries and a charger are included, with the saw capable of up to 30 minutes of runtime per charge. The overall weight is a lightweight 4.4 pounds to help minimize user strain and fatigue. The adjustable extended-length design allows this compact 24V pole saw to prune branches significantly higher than would otherwise be possible with most fixed-length models. It gives users the ability to tackle pruning very tall trees or structures.

This brushless pole saw from Harmkrola operates on a 21V 3.0Ah lithium-ion battery pack that provides approximately 50 minutes of runtime per charge. It has a 6-inch bar and chain capable of cleanly cutting branches up to 6 inches (15cm) in diameter. The detachable pole can extend from 88 inches out to 225cm (7.4ft) and adjusts to multiple angles for ergonomic pruning overhead. A standout feature is the ultra-lightweight design at just 2.75kg (6 lbs) which minimizes user fatigue and arm strain during operation. Four extension pole sections along with the eye protection battery and charger are included as well. The Harmkrola saw is compatible with several Makita lithium-ion batteries.

