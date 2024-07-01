Members of Joe Biden's family have expressed frustration with his top campaign advisers in the wake of the president's underwhelming debate performance last Thursday, according to sources familiar with the discussions.

Over the weekend at Camp David, the Biden family privately criticized the campaign team, blaming them for the debate debacle and urging the president to consider firing or demoting key advisers.

While there is no immediate indication that Biden will act on this advice, three individuals briefed on the family conversations, who requested anonymity, revealed the family's dissatisfaction, according to Politico.

Their complaints focused on Biden's inability to pivot effectively during the debate, his overemphasis on defending his record instead of outlining a future vision, and his apparent fatigue from being overworked.

The criticism targeted key staff members, including senior adviser Anita Dunn; her husband, Bob Bauer, who played the role of Donald Trump in debate rehearsals; and Ron Klain, the former chief of staff who led the debate preparations.

Despite the family's concerns, Biden campaign spokesperson Kevin Munoz defended the team, citing the president's strong confidence in his long-serving aides.

"The aides who prepped the President have been with him for years, often decades, seeing him through victories and challenges. He maintains strong confidence in them," Munoz said in a statement.

A senior Biden aide also denied any directed frustration at Dunn, Bauer, and Klain.

Following the debate, Biden allies and staff have cited various factors for the poor performance, including illness, over-preparation, and inadequate moderation by CNN.

At a campaign rally on Friday, Biden acknowledged his struggles, saying, "I don't debate as well as I used to," but reaffirmed his belief in his ability to do the job.

The first lady, speaking at a fundraiser in Greenwich Village, recounted Biden's reaction post-debate, saying, "Joe, we are not going to let 90 minutes define the four years that you've been president."

However, as internal discord escalates, the focus has increasingly turned to Biden's closest advisers.

The Biden family is adamant that the president should continue his campaign, with First Lady Jill Biden and son Hunter Biden being particularly vocal in urging him to stay in the 2024 race.

Biden's family has rallied around him both publicly and privately. Granddaughters Finnegan and Natalie Biden joined him and the First Lady for fundraising events over the weekend.

The family had planned to gather at Camp David for a portrait session with photographer Annie Leibovitz, providing a chance to regroup after a difficult political moment.