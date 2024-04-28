Outside the Washington hotel hosting President Joe Biden and a gathering of journalists, celebrities, and politicians for the annual media dinner, a loud protest highlighted public discord over the Israel-Hamas conflict.

Despite the Gaza protesters outside, President Joe Biden in his speech made no mention of Israel's ongoing war and took the opportunity at the glamorous annual White House Correspondents' Association banquet to take jabs at his rival, Donald Trump. However, he balanced these jokes with serious warnings about the potential consequences if Trump were to win the presidency again.

Chants accused US journalists of inadequately covering the conflict and presenting a biased portrayal. The crowd chanted, "Western media, we see you, and all the horrors that you hide. Shame on you!" as they pursued guests who hurried inside for the dinner, reported The Telegraph.

Protesters also cheered and chanted "Free, free Palestine" as a person inside the Washington Hilton unfurled a Palestinian flag from a top-floor hotel window, symbolizing solidarity with the cause and sparking an enthusiastic response from the crowd. Criticism of the Biden administration's backing of Israel's six-month-long military campaign in Gaza has extended to American college campuses, where students have set up encampments to pressure their universities into divesting from Israel.

Biden's approximately 10-minute speech did not refer to the ongoing conflict or the worsening humanitarian situation in Gaza.

Biden kicked off his roast by directly targeting Trump, referring to him as "sleepy Don," a nickname previously used by Trump for the president. He then highlighted the lack of common ground between the two presidential contenders, despite their similar ages.

"Yes, age is an issue. I'm a grown man, running against a 6-year-old," Biden joked as quoted by Reuters. "Age is the only thing we have in common. My vice president actually endorses me," he added.

Following a series of jokes, Biden took a more serious tone to discuss his 2024 rival in front of an audience consisting of journalists, lawmakers, and celebrities.

"The defeated former president has made no secret of his attack on our democracy. He said he wants to be a dictator on day one, and so much more. He tells supporters he is their revenge and retribution. When in God's name [have] you ever heard another president say something like that?" Biden asked, making reference to recent Trump remarks.

"We have to take this seriously. Eight years ago, you could've written off [that] it was just Trump talk, but no longer. Not after January 6," Biden said, calling on the audience to "move past the horse race numbers" and "focus on what's actually at stake."

"I've had a great stretch since the State of the Union. But Donald has had a few tough days lately. You might call it 'stormy weather'," Biden quipped, alluding to the hush money trial.

Mr. Biden's speech, delivered before an audience of nearly 3,000 people, was followed by entertainer Colin Jost from Saturday Night Live. Academy Award winner Da'Vine Joy Randolph, along with stars like Scarlett Johansson, Jon Hamm, and Chris Pine, were also in attendance.