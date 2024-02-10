President Joe Biden, who hosted German Chancellor Olaf Scholz at the White House for a bilateral meeting, said it would be "close to criminal neglect" if Congress failed to pass funding for Ukraine.

Scholz met the president Friday to discuss Russia's war with neighboring Ukraine as well as the crisis in the Middle East. The meeting came at a crucial time as the issue of U.S. foreign aid faces a Republican holdup despite the White House repeatedly asserting for months that aid to Ukraine is crucial in Kyiv's ability to defend itself.

"We have to pass a national security spending package now. Our House members are being somewhat reluctant — and hopefully, it's more politics than real, but — including funding for Ukraine and to help them continue to be able to defend themselves against the brutal aggression of Russia," Biden said prior to their private meeting.

"The failure of the United States Congress, if it occurs, not to support Ukraine is close to criminal neglect. It is outrageous," Biden later added.

Scholz, who said Germany and the U.S. have to play a role to keep peace in the world, said "Ukraine will have not a chance to defend its own country" without U.S. support.

Touching upon the war in the Middle East, Scholz also said the U.S. and Germany "are working together" and "especially working on the two-state solution, which is necessary for a lasting peace."

"I'm sure that the United States and Germany are aligned intensely," he added.

Months after Biden called on Congress to pass new aid to Ukraine, Israel and Taiwan, the Senate voted Thursday to advance legislation that would provide financial assistance to the three countries. However, it is unclear whether it will have enough support to get through the chamber or for final passage in the Republican-led House because Republicans argue that the U.S. cannot continue to continue using billions of dollars of taxpayer money to support Ukraine.

Following the bilateral meeting Friday, the White House released a statement and said Biden and Scholz reaffirmed their resolute support for Ukraine and also discussed efforts to prevent escalation in the Middle East.

"The President commended Germany's exemplary contributions to Ukraine's self-defense, and Chancellor Scholz emphasized the significance of sustained U.S. support," the statement read.

"The leaders discussed efforts to prevent regional escalation in the Middle East, and reaffirmed their commitment to Israel's right to self-defense consistent with international law," the statement added. "They also underscored the imperative to protect civilians in Gaza and increase deliveries of life-saving humanitarian assistance."