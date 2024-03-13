President Joe Biden and former President Donald Trump officially secured the Democratic and Republican presidential nominations, respectively, after the latest round of voting on Tuesday.

This formalizes the start of what is anticipated to be an intense general election campaign, which in many ways has already been underway for weeks. The Biden-Trump rematch is anticipated to revolve around similar battleground states and primary issues such as immigration, the economy, and democratic values. Abortion rights, reproductive access, inflation, and foreign policy are also most likely to be front and center.

In the Democratic primary elections held on Tuesday in Georgia, Mississippi, and Washington, as well as in the Northern Mariana Islands and among Democrats living abroad, 254 delegates were at stake. Biden required to secure approximately 100 more delegates to reach the 1,968 required for the official Democratic nomination and he surpassed this threshold after winning the Georgia presidential primary.

On the Republican side, Trump stepped in Tuesday's contests with 1,078 delegates, needing 137 more to reach the 1,215 required for the GOP nomination. His goal was achieved when Washington announced its results. Apparently, 161 delegates were up for grabs on Tuesday.

The brief and less contested nature of the Republican primary drew comparisons to previous election cycles. In contrast, the Democratic primary had Biden facing minor opposition, allowing him to secure wins across the board.

"Four years ago, I ran for president because I believed we were in a battle for the soul of this nation," Biden said in a statement following his primary wins. "Because of the American people, we won that battle, and now I am honored that the broad coalition of voters representing the rich diversity of the Democratic Party across the country have put their faith in me once again to lead our party — and our country — in a moment when the threat Trump poses is greater than ever."

Former President Trump, in a video posted on social media shortly after clinching the nomination, declared, "This was a great day of victory. Last week was something very special – Super Tuesday – but now we have to get back to work because we have the worst president in the history of country. His name is Joe Biden, sometimes referred to as crooked Joe Biden, and he must be defeated."

With the primary nominations now settled, the focus is on the general election, which is projected to be one of the longest in modern history, with 238 days remaining until Election Day on Nov. 5.

Both candidates have wasted no time in setting up their campaigns for the final showdown. Biden, with a significant cash advantage over Trump, has already started his battleground state tour, highlighting contrasts with his predecessor and emphasizing issues such as authoritarianism and the economy.

Trump, on the other hand, has continued to rally his base, scrutinizing Biden's presidency and positioning himself as the solution to what he calls as the country's current woes. Despite facing legal challenges and ongoing scrutiny, Trump persists to be a formidable opponent, with polling data showing him leading Biden in head-to-head matchups.

As the campaign unveils, voters can anticipate a continuation of the heated rhetoric and intense political maneuvering that characterized the 2020 election cycle. With the stakes higher than ever, both candidates are pulling out all the stops to emerge as victorious and shape the future direction of the country.