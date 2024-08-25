Actor Cheryl Hines is facing scathing criticism over husband Robert F. Kennedy Jr.'s endorsement of former President Donald Trump — with one Hollywood colleague sarcastically calling her a "profile in courage" for not publicly addressing it.

Bradley Whitford, an Emmy-winning former costar of fictional White House TV series "The West Wing," blasted Hines after she posted an online "thank you" to the supporters who backed Kennedy's independent presidential campaign before he suspended it Friday.

She said nothing of her husband's endorsement of Trump.

"Hey @CherylHines, way to stay silent while your lunatic husband throws his support behind the adjudicated rapist who brags about stripping women of their fundamental rights," Whitford wrote Saturday on X.

Whitford posted a video clip of Trump publicly thanking the "six very brave and brilliant Supreme Court justices" — three of whom he nominated — for striking down the landmark Roe v. Wade decision that legalized abortion in the U.S.

Whitford also referenced the Pulitzer Prize-winning book "Profiles in Courage" by Kennedy's uncle, the late President John F. Kennedy, as he continued his sarcastic message to Hines.

"Gutsy. Great example for the kids. Profile in courage," he wrote.

Screenwriter Randi Mayem Singer, whose credits include the 1993 comedy blockbuster "Mrs. Doubtfire," posted a vulgar response to Hines, the Emmy-nominated costar of "Curb Your Enthusiasm."

"She won't see this, because she blocked me, but Cheryl Hines and her low rent Kennedy can both f--- all the way off," Singer wrote on X Friday.

Political scientist Norman Ornstein, a senior fellow emeritus at the American Enterprise Institute think tank, replied to Hines' message by saying: "If you have even a shred of integrity, you will endorse Kamala Harris."

"Otherwise, you are signing on as a member of the Trump cult," he added.

Other social media users said that Hines' "legacy is on the line" and that "I can't even enjoy the episodes of 'Curb Your Enthusiasm' with you in them anymore."

In Hines' message, she said she had "met some extraordinary people from all parties — Democrats, Republicans and Independents" during her husband's White House bid.

"I deeply respect the decision Bobby made to run on the principle of unity," she wrote. "It's been my experience that the vast majority of all parties are truly good people who want the best for our country and for each other. It has been an eye-opening, transformative, and endearing journey."