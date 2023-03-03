KEY POINTS The Nets face tall odds to pull off a win against the surging Celtics

Jayson Tatum is expected to lead the way anew for Celtics

The Nets need to work on other departments to beat the odds

The Brooklyn Nets' woes are likely to continue when they visit the Boston Celtics on Friday, March 3.

The Nets are on a four-game losing spell, and pundits are hardly giving them much of a chance against a complete Celtics quintet.

The Celtics are installed as -10.5 favorites to prevail over the reconfigured Nets five. The moneyline for this matchup is -553 for Boston and +418 for Brooklyn.

In their last assignment, the new-look Nets were led by Cam Johnson with 33 points. Backing him up was Mikal Bridges with 21 markers.

However, their scoring efforts were not enough against a New York Knicks five who romped over them, 142-118.

The Nets were outrebounded, 31-46, and also outgunned, 46.7% to 60.7%, by the Knicks.

Despite the sorry loss, Nets coach Jacque Vaughn admits that despite the tough schedule, he just has to deal with it.

"The way I'm built, I just look at it as part of the schedule and a tough part of the schedule, but you've just got to deal with it," Vaughn stated via ESPN.

And from the looks of it, Brooklyn will be in for another long night against a powerhouse Celtics team.

The Celtics are coming off a 117-113 win over the Cleveland Cavaliers with Jayson Tatum leading the way.

Tatum finished with a game-high 41 points, 11 rebounds, and eight assists, whereas Al Horford added 23 markers and 11 boars.

"I guess I never really take time to think about where I'm at or the things I've accomplished," Tatum stated after their win in another report from ESPN. "Time does fly. My sixth season. About to be 25. So I'm just trying to enjoy the moment and stay present."

Also working for the Celtics is that they have so far dominated the Nets in their three previous outings.

The last one was a 139-66 romp by the Celtic over the Nets in February.

The Brooklyn Nets will also have to deal with the fact that the Celtics will be enjoying a home-court advantage.

Game time is set for 7:30 PM E.T. with a live broadcast on ESPN and fuboTV.