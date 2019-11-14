California police are searching for a suspect in a shooting at a Santa Calrita high school Thursday that left one dead and several others injured.

The shooting took place around 8 a.m. at Saugus High School and the shooter fled the scene, triggering a police manhunt. Surrounding schools in the William S. Hart school district were placed on lockdown.

The victims were rushed to Henry Mayo Hospital, where multiple victims were reportedly in critical condition. A female victim was later pronounced dead while two remained in critical care.

Residents were advised to seek shelter and avoid the area while authorities sought the suspect, described as an Asian male wearing black clothing, approximately 15 years old.

L.A. County Sheriff Alex Villanueva later confirmed the suspect was in custody and had been taken to a local hospital for treatment around 9:30 a.m. He said the suspect was a student at Saugus High School and the weapon had been located.

The suspect's name and the type of weapon used in the shooting was not released.

White House Deputy Press Secretary Judd Deere said President Trump is currently "monitoring" the situation in a statement on Twitter. California Gov. Gavin Newsom also confirmed he was monitoring the situation in a statement to news outlets.

"I am closely monitoring the incident at Saugus High School in Santa Clarita this morning, and my administration is working in close coordination with local law enforcement," Newsom said. "Jennifer and I extend our thoughts to the parents, families and friends of the students and faculty, and the Santa Clarita community."

Photo: Getty Images / Joe Raedle