During his first visit to the Oval Office following his election win, Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney struggled to maintain a neutral facial expression as President Donald Trump dismissed the economic value of trade with Canada.

"We don't do much business with Canada from our standpoint, they do a lot of business with us," Trump told press when asked how he felt about Canadian consumers rejecting American goods amidst growing "American vitriol."

The flippant response follows Trump's initiation of a tariff war with Canada and perceived possible threats on Canadian sovereignty, with Trump repeatedly referring to Canada as "the 51st state."

With what appeared to be great effort, Carney held his tongue as his eyebrow raised and he shifted in his seat, his face contorting in a series of grimaces. The discomfort did not go unnoticed by social media users.

"Wow. Carney's face says it all," a comment read on X. "Carney is trying so hard to hold it in..." another observed.

"PM Carney's facial grimace is too much. Love it," an amused user wrote, with another sharing the opposite sentiment: "I literally can't watch this. His meetings with world leaders in the Oval Office remain the most uncomfortable moments I've ever witnessed."

Referencing Carney's controlled expression, one user quipped, "That's Canadian for 'you don't know what the f*** you're talking about.'"

"If we could only see 'thought bubbles' over the heads of other world leaders when they meet Trump," a commenter wished, with others impersonating his internal monologue: "'So it's true...you're actually as moronic as people say.'" Another guessed, "Carney contemplating just walking out."

While dozens of comments addressed Carney's experience, a majority of comments attacked Trump's claim of not doing "much business" with Canada by sharing statistics and graphs, with some resorting to name-calling.

According to the Office of the United States Trade Representative, "Canada has consistently been one of the top two trading partners for the United States." In 2024, Canada was the number one destination for U.S. exports, with $349.4 billion of goods sent north.

Carney was elected prime minister after the country's Conservative party and its candidate Pierre Poilievre began their campaign with promising ideological alignment with Trump. This later became a liability among Canadians who bristled to Trump's authoritarian taunts and aggressive trade war.

Originally published on Latin Times