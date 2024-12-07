A New York man convicted for his role in the Jan. 6 Capitol riot defiantly shouted, "Trump's gonna pardon me anyways," as he was handcuffed and taken to prison Friday.

Philip Sean Grillo was sentenced to one year in prison followed by a year of supervised release, CNN reported. Grillo was found guilty of entering restricted Capitol grounds and engaging in disruptive conduct. Senior Judge Royce Lamberth rejected his request for voluntary surrender.

For nonviolent crimes, it is unusual to be taken directly to prison following sentencing.

"It falls to this court to hold him accountable," Judge Lamberth said. "They invaded the very nerve center of our republic."

"Even nonviolent defendants merit punishment," he added.

According to court records, Grillo made no indications of remorse until his sentencing on Friday. "I'm mortified, I wish I never went," Grillo said. According to court records, he was drinking during the riot, and was shown on video with a megaphone yelling "charge" as the mob entered the Capitol building.

From the court audience, two friends of Grillo announced they were in touch with Trump's transition team about the promised pardons, though they did not share the name of who they were in contact with.

"I will do my job as I'm bound by oath to do, and the president will do his," Judge Lamberth remarked during sentencing. "It's as simple as that."

