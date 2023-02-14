KEY POINTS The Clippers will try out their new additions against the struggling Warriors

The Warriors need to provide Jordan Poole with more offensive help

Stephen Curry remains out for the Warriors in the game against the Clippers

NBA fans will get to see the new faces on the Los Angeles Clippers roster when they square off with the Golden State Warriors on Tuesday, February 14 at the Crypto.com arena.

In their first regular-season meeting back in November, the Warriors won, 124-107. This time around, the Clippers will parade recruits Eric Gordon, Bones Hyland and Mason Plumlee.

The Clippers are also coming off a three-day rest, meaning Los Angeles is expected to face the Warriors at full strength.

The Clips are coming off back-to-back losses. They bowed to the Milwaukee Bucks in their last assignment, 106-119, with Giannis Antetokounmpo unloading 35 points and Brook Lopez backing him up with a double-double of 22 markers and 15 boards.

"You have a seven-footer that shoots a three-point shot (Lopez) and if you put a forward on Giannis, he's going to attack the basket, get to the free-throw line, finish at the rim," Clippers coach Tyronn Lue stated via ESPN.

Brandon Boston Jr. tried to hold up the fort for Los Angeles with 20 points, whereas Paul George added 19 markers of his own alongside 11 rebounds and six assists.

The defense will be key for the Clippers, who are fourth in the league when it comes to team opponent points per game at 111.

Their defensive rating is 112.4, 10th in the NBA right now.

The Warriors, on the other hand, are looking to end a two-game losing streak as well. Their last loss came at the hands of the Los Angeles Lakers, 103-109.

Stephen Curry did not play in that game, leaving Jordan Poole to take charge as he hauled 29 points, six assists, and five rebounds in that loss.

Klay Thompson contributed 15 markers, while Draymond Green and Andrew Wiggins chipped in 12 points apiece.

The Golden State Warriors will have to step up on both ends against the retooled Clippers, who are looking for a statement win on Tuesday.

Pundits pick the Clippers as -8 favorites to prevail over the Warriors. Moreover, the moneyline is -333 for Los Angeles and +265 for Golden State.

The Clippers-Warriors showdown will be telecast over TNT at 10:00 PM E.T. with live streaming available via the NBA League Pass.