The Tesla Cybertruck attack on the Trump International Hotel planned using ChatGPT, which police have called a disturbing "game changer."

Sheriff Kevin McMahill of the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department said during a Tuesday news conference that the man in the attack used AI to help plan the explosion, according to ABC News.

"This is the first incident that I'm aware of on U.S. soil where ChatGPT is utilized to help an individual build a particular device," McMahill said, according to the Associated Press. "It's a concerning moment."

The sheriff called the use of AI a "game changer," as Las Vegas Assistant Sheriff Dori Koren detailed how Matthew Livelsberger, who was identified as the driver of the rented Cybertruck, asked ChatGPT about explosives, how fireworks compare to explosives and if it were possible to ignite explosives by shooting it with a firearm.

Meanwhile, ChatGPT's developer OpenAI said the company was "saddened" by the news of the use of the tools in a statement to ABC News.

"Our models are designed to refuse harmful instructions and minimize harmful content. In this case, ChatGPT responded with information already publicly available on the internet and provided warnings against harmful or illegal activities," the statement from OpenAI continued. "We're working with law enforcement to support their investigation."

A phone recovered from the Cybertruck was reportedly found containing a six-page document, however, it has not been released to the public until officials determine that it does not contain classified information, as reported by AP.

Livelsberger, an active duty Army soldier, was the only death in the New Year's Day incident, although seven others were injured from the blast. Officials said that he died from a gunshot to the head in a suspected suicide shortly before the explosion.

Originally published by Latin Times.