KEY POINTS Ambassador R. Ravindra said all parties should work toward creating the conditions for peace

India will continue to support the Palestinian people "through our bilateral development partnership," Ravindra said

Civilians in Gaza are facing an alarming shortage of food, water, medicine and electricity

New Delhi is "deeply concerned" about the loss of civilian lives in the Israel-Hamas war and has sent 38 tons of food and critical medical equipment to the Gaza Strip, India's deputy permanent representative (DPR) to the United Nations said.

Ambassador R. Ravindra, representing India at the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) open debate on the "situation in the Middle East, including the Palestinian question," urged the parties to work toward creating the necessary conditions for peace. He also noted India has sent humanitarian assistance to the Palestinians in the Gaza Strip and will continue to do so.

"The October 7th terror attacks in Israel were shocking and we condemn them unequivocally. Our PM was one of the first global leaders to have conveyed his condolences for the loss of lives and prayers for the innocent victims and their families," Ravindra said Wednesday.

"We stood in solidarity with Israel at their moment of crisis when they were facing these terror attacks...Our heartfelt condolences to the families of the victims and prayers for the speedy recovery of the injured," he said. "Civilian casualties in the ongoing conflict are a matter of serious and continuing concern. All parties must protect civilians, especially women and children..."

Ravindra spoke about India's long-held position on the Palestine issue and how the country has always supported a two-state solution.

"India has sent 38 tons of humanitarian goods, including medicines and equipment, to the people of Palestine. India has always negotiated a two-state solution to the Israel-Palestine issue, leading to the establishment of a sovereign, independent and viable state of Palestine, living within secure and recognized borders, side by side in peace with Israel, taking into account the legitimate security concerns of Israel..." Ravindra said.

"We also continue to support the Palestinian people through our bilateral development partnership, which covers a wide range of sectors including health, education, women's empowerment, entrepreneurship and information technology...In these challenging times, India will continue to send humanitarian assistance to the people of Palestine...Every effort must be made to create conducive conditions for the resumption of these talks..." he added.

Ravindra asserted India's commitment to reaching a "just, peaceful and lasting solution to the Israel-Palestine conflict."

Palestine's health ministry said at least 5,791 citizens have been killed since Oct. 7 after Israel began carpet bombing Gaza in retaliation to the Hamas attack. Civilians in Gaza are facing an alarming shortage of food, water, medicine and electricity as their homes are being wiped out.

The UN, the U.S. and Canada on Tuesday appealed for a humanitarian pause in the Israel-Hamas war to allow safe deliveries of aid to 2.3 million civilians in Gaza.