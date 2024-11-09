Democratic governors are preparing a range of political and legal actions to protect their states' policies and residents from federal measures under Donald Trump's new administration.

Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz gave his final speech of the 2024 campaign on Friday in suburban Minneapolis, aligning himself with a growing group of Democratic governors who have pledged in recent days to defend their states against what they see as threats posed by Donald Trump. These governors have expressed their commitment to protecting key issues such as reproductive freedom, immigration, and regulatory policies, which they argue could be jeopardized by the Trump administration.

"I think sometimes we're quick to judge those who disagree with us, assuming they act out of cruelty, fear, or self-interest. I don't believe that kind of judgment is helpful right now, and I don't think it's fair," he said, adding that he would "try even harder" to remain open-minded and listen to those who oppose his policies.

"Maybe when we get a little break from this campaign, we'll be able to look at each other not as enemies, but as neighbors. And perhaps we can sit down over coffee or a Diet Mountain Dew and have a conversation," he continued.

On Thursday, California Gov. Gavin Newsom announced that he would call a special session of the Legislature specifically aimed at "safeguarding California values and fundamental rights" in response to the incoming Trump administration.

"The freedoms we hold dear in California are under attack — and we won't sit idle. California has faced this challenge before, and we know how to respond," Newsom said in a statement, as per AP. "We are prepared, and we will do everything necessary to ensure Californians have the support and resources they need to thrive."

Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker, also echoed similar messages during a press conference this week.

"To anyone trying to take away the freedom, opportunity, and dignity of Illinois residents, let me remind you that a happy warrior is still a warrior," he said Thursday. "If you come for my people, you'll have to go through me."

This week, New York Gov. Kathy Hochul unveiled the "Empire State Freedom Initiative," an effort aimed at tackling potential "policy and regulatory" threats that could arise under Trump's administration, reported NBC News.

In collaboration with New York's Democratic Attorney General Letitia James, the initiative will focus on addressing federal legal "threats" to reproductive rights, immigration, civil rights, gun safety, climate change progress, environmental justice, and other key issues, according to their joint announcement.

Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper also echoed similar sentiments in response to shifts in the balance of power within their states.

Meanwhile, Trump responded to Newsom in a lengthy post on Truth Social on Friday, calling him "Governor Gavin Newscum" and accusing him of using the term "Trump-Proof" to block the "GREAT things" that could be done to "Make California Great Again."