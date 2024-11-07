A California lawmaker declared his intention to fight back against any efforts by President-Elect Donald Trump to carry out campaigns of "corruption."

Swalwell: "I respect of the will of the people. I'm not going to respect the ill of a weasel in Donald Trump." pic.twitter.com/UweGJx6npI — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) November 7, 2024

Representative Eric Swalwell (D-CA) disavowed Trump Thursday morning, noting that while he respects the will of the people, he does not trust Trump to represent the people's interests.

"I respect the will of the people, certainly. I'm not going to respect the will of a weasel in Donald Trump," Swalwell stated during a discussion of Trump's sweeping victory on MSNBC.

He went on to question Trump's comprehension of voter priorities, claiming Trump doesn't understand concerns regarding access to abortion.

"They don't want a sweep up and roundup of anyone who looks like an immigrant in this country," Swalwell continued. "They don't want us to walk away from our obligation to defend Ukraine."

Swalwell clarified that he and other Democrats want to work with Trump, "If he wants to be serious."

"But if he just wants to carry out grievances against his political enemies, he's looking at the tallest post in the fence right now as to the effort that's going to fence in any of his corruption or political grievance campaigns."

Originally published by Latin Times.