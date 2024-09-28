Democrats in North Carolina are runnings run ads targeting Donald Trump's connection to controversial gubernatorial candidate Mark Robinson at college football games in the state, the Hill reported.

They will run the spots Saturday at stadiums during the University of North Carolina game against Duke University in Durham, and during North Carolina State University's game with Northern Illinois University at Raleigh.

The ads will highlight Trump calling Robinson, the lieutenant governor of North Carolina who reportedly wrote inflammatory comments on a porn site, "Martin Luther King on steroids."

The ad campaign, which was organized by the Democratic National Committee, follows a report on CNN that revealed the messages Robinson posted on the site in which he called himself a "black Nazi" and a "perv" for watching trans porn.

"While North Carolinians gather to watch the state's most notorious sports rivalry, Democrats will be reminding spectators of one of the state's most notorious partnerships – Mark Robinson and Donald Trump," said DNC spokesperson Kenny Palmer in a statement.

Democrats said the intent of the ads is to "sack extremism" in the Tar Heel State by reminding voters that Trump and Robinson, both Republicans, back abortion bans and "hateful rhetoric."

"To sack extremism in North Carolina, North Carolinians know they must beat Trump and Robinson at the ballot box in November," Palmer said.

Trump has not pulled his endorsement of Robinson since the report came out. But Robinson was not invited to Trump's recent campaign rally in North Carolina.

Trump was asked Thursday by reporters during a press event at Trump Tower in New York whether he would rescind his endorsement of Robinson.

"Uh, I don't know the situation," the former president claimed.