KEY POINTS Derrick Rose has confirmed that he is nowhere near a buyout deal with the Knicks

Sources have previously reported that the Suns are the frontrunner for his services

Adding Rose to their roster puts them in better contention for an NBA title

Larry O'Brien trophy hopefuls are looking to bolster their chances with an acquisition from the buyout market, and Derrick Rose recently addressed the buyout rumors hounding him.

"No, I haven't talked to anybody about that. I haven't talked to anyone. I haven't even thought about it. I'm locked into my thing right now. It's kind of hard to think about something that I've never pursued and never talked about with them," Rose was quoted to have said by the New York Post.

NBA insider Chris Haynes recently revealed via Bleacher Report that the Phoenix Suns is eyeing Rose, 34, as their "primary [buyout market] candidate" due to their need for another point guard behind Chris Paul and Cameron Payne.

Rose is in the second year of a three-year, $43.5 million deal that he had signed with the Knicks and Haynes noted that the franchise is not looking to pick up his third-year team option which amounts to around $15.5 million.

For the Suns to sign Rose in case the seemingly unlikely buyout comes around, Saben Lee will likely be the casualty of such a move.

Lee has been a valuable contributor for the Suns in 18 appearances for the Suns as his hustle and defensive capabilities as a combo guard helped them right the ship and make a run towards the upper echelon of the Western Conference.

Prior to their February 25 game against the New Orleans Pelicans, Rose has not appeared in a Knicks jersey in 23 games which led to the rumors of him being potentially traded ahead of the February 9 trade deadline, but no deal materialized.

"I think that we've been so transparent in the past that if I was thinking about moving, or they were to move me somewhere, they'd give me a heads up. So, I wasn't worried about the trade deadline. Normally guys get a little bit of anxiety and all that type of stuff. But that wasn't something that I worried about," Rose then added.

While the youngest MVP in NBA history has had his body betray him a number of times throughout his career, Rose has relied on his veteran experience to adapt to the ever-changing nature of the league.

Adopting a passer's mentality since injuries have sapped him of his trademark athleticism, Rose can still be a strong contributor for a team like the Suns.

He will be playing behind Chris Paul and Cameron Payne on the depth chart, but if injuries or foul trouble plagues either guard, Rose will surely take to the court and provide quality minutes for them.

The Suns shook the NBA landscape when they acquired Kevin Durant in a blockbuster deal and netting Rose as their third-string point guard may just increase their chances of taking home their first NBA championship.