KEY POINTS Florida Rep. Laurel Lee said that DeSantis' conservative principles are unquestionable

Texas Rep. Chip Roy called DeSantis a "vibrant and energetic leader with the faith, vision and courage to chart a new course"

Kentucky Rep. Thomas Massie said DeSantis fights hard to protect American values and families

Several Republican lawmakers are backing Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis' candidacy for the GOP presidential nomination.

DeSantis announced his 2024 presidential bid via Twitter Wednesday with the platform's CEO, Elon Musk, and tech investor David Sacks.

"Never Back Down," a super Political Action Committee (PAC) backing DeSantis' 2024 White House bid, shared a slew of endorsements from Republican lawmakers in the House of Representatives, including Texas Rep. Chip Roy, Kentucky Rep. Thomas Massie and Virginia Rep. Bob Good, according to the New York Post.

"The next president of the United States must be a vibrant and energetic leader with the faith, vision, and courage to chart a new course ... a leader who will restore sanity to our communities, declare that freedom is worth fighting for, and make clear the American dream will be attainable again," Roy said.

"That leader is Florida Governor Ron DeSantis," the Texas representative added.

Massie said that DeSantis "has delivered win after win, stood up to woke corporations and the liberal agenda, and fought hard to protect American values and families."

Florida Rep. Laurel Lee, who served as DeSantis' secretary of state, also endorsed the governor, saying that "DeSantis fights for what matters, and he wins when it matters most."

"His leadership and his vision made Florida a shining beacon of freedom. ... Our country is in crisis, and it is time Americans learn what Floridians already know: Ron DeSantis' conservative principles, proven track record, and his commitment to our country are exactly what we need in a leader," she said.

Never Back Down also featured several state lawmakers and politicians who are backing the Florida governor, such as Iowa House Majority Leader Matt Windschitl, Iowa Senate President Amy Sinclair and New Hampshire House Majority Leader Jason Osborne.

Meanwhile, President Joe Biden posted a short clip on his personal Twitter account mocking DeSantis' campaign launch.

"No matter what happens, you can hear Ron DeSantis' agenda loud and clear," Biden tweeted.

The 16-second video clip also hit DeSantis on hot-button issues, like the six-week abortion ban, and accused the governor of supporting cuts to Medicare and Social Security.

"Can you launch a presidential campaign?" the text toward the end of the clip read, in reference to the disastrous Twitter Spaces event where DeSantis launched his campaign.

DeSantis appeared to shrug off the criticism and mockery at his campaign launch, saying he "doesn't mind" the nicknames people come up with as long as he wins.

"I don't mind being called different things. I've been called everything but a child of God as is, so that doesn't faze me," he said to Fox News' Trey Gowdy.

"You can call me whatever you want. Just make sure to call me a winner because that's what we've done in the state of Florida," DeSantis added.