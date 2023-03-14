No grand-prize winners were produced following the Monday Powerball drawing, which had a jackpot worth $53 million after previously being estimated at $52 million.

The winning numbers for the Monday night drawing were 3, 10, 24, 46, and 63, with a red Powerball of 4. The Power Play was 2X.

The jackpot was last won on March 4 by a player in Virginia, who had the single winning ticket for the $162.6 million grand prize with a cash value of $82.7 million.

The next drawing will be held on Wednesday. The jackpot will climb to an estimated $63 million with a $33.2 million cash option.

Although there were no grand prize winners following the latest lottery drawing, one player became an instant millionaire. A ticket-holder in Ohio hit the Match 5, initially winning a $1 million prize. However, since the player used a Power Play, the prize increased to $2 million.

Additionally, players around the country scored notable prizes from the Monday drawing. Eight ticket-holders hit the Match 4 plus the red Powerball, winning $50,000 each.

However, none of the players purchased the 2X Power Play for an additional dollar, which means they missed the chance to turn their winnings into a $100,000 prize. The rest of the prizes from the night ranged from $4 to $200.

The latest lottery comes after two players in New York won $50,000 apiece in the Saturday drawing. One of the winning tickets was purchased in New York at the Kishor Parekh newsstand on Broadway between 38th and 39th streets in Manhattan. The other ticket was purchased at Smokes 4 Less in the Orange County area of Newburgh.

​​Powerball jackpot winners can receive their prize through a lump sum payment or an annuity, which includes one immediate payment followed by 29 annual payments that increase by 5% each year.

The odds of winning the Powerball are 1 in 292,201,338.