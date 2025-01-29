A Florida Republican has introduced legislation to add Donald Trump's face to Mount Rushmore, arguing that his leadership and legacy deserve to be immortalized alongside George Washington, Thomas Jefferson, Abraham Lincoln and Theodore Roosevelt.

Discussions about adding Trump to Mount Rushmore date back to his first term in office.

In 2020, then-South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem reportedly presented Trump with a Mount Rushmore replica featuring his face, and Trump himself has joked about the idea in the past.

Rep. Anna Paulina Luna, a staunch Trump ally, was first elected to Congress in 2022 and won reelection in 2024.

Her proposal is part of a broader effort among Trump supporters to honor his presidency, which has included other symbolic moves, such as calls to rename Washington Dulles International Airport after him and introducing a constitutional amendment to allow him to run for a third term.

Luna's bill, filed Tuesday, directs the Secretary of the Interior to arrange for Trump's face to be carved into the historic South Dakota monument.

I've officially introduced legislation to put President Trump's face on Mount Rushmore.



"I've officially introduced legislation to put President Trump's face on Mount Rushmore. His remarkable accomplishments for our country and the success he will continue to deliver deserve the highest recognition and honor on this iconic national monument. Let's get carving!"

"President Trump's bold leadership and steadfast dedication to America's greatness have cemented his place in history," Luna said.

She praised Trump's economic policies, national security initiatives, and foreign policy decisions, claiming they have cemented his place among America's greatest leaders.

"Mount Rushmore, a timeless symbol of our nation's freedom and strength, deserves to reflect his towering legacy — a legacy further solidified by the powerful start to his second term," Luna said.

"He will be forever remembered among the great like Presidents George Washington, Thomas Jefferson, Abraham Lincoln, and Theodore Roosevelt."

A rendering of what Trump's addition could look like has circulated, showing a detailed carving of his face in the foreground of the existing monument. The bill has energized Trump's supporters, with Fox News even airing a segment supporting the idea.

Such a proposal is highly unlikely to pass Congress, where it would need bipartisan support.

Originally published on Latin Times