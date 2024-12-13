President-elect Donald Trump is siding with the dockworkers union as it negotiates a new contract, touting his "America First" policies and warning that "automation" at the ports would harm American workers.

Trump said he met with Harold Daggett, the president of the International Longshoremen's Association, and Dennis Daggett, its executive vice president.

"I've studied automation, and know just about everything there is to know about it. The amount of money saved is nowhere near the distress, hurt, and harm it causes for American Workers, in this case, our Longshoremen," the incoming president said on Truth Social.

"Foreign companies have made a fortune in the U.S. by giving them access to our markets. They shouldn't be looking for every last penny knowing how many families are hurt," he continued.

The union, which represents 45,000 workers, and the United States Maritime Alliance, which represents shipping companies, have until Jan. 15 to negotiate a new contract.

A stalemate could result in a strike that would shut down ports and halt shipping as Trump enters the White House.

One of the main sticking points in the discussions is the move to automation.

The alliance responded to Trump, saying it shares the goal of "adding good-paying jobs at our ports."

It went on to say "We need modern technology that is proven to improve worker safety, boost port efficiency, increase port capacity, and strengthen our supply chains. ILA members' compensation increases with the more goods they move – the greater capacity our ports have and goods that are moved means more money in their pockets."

Union workers ended a three-day work stoppage at East and Gulf ports in October after reaching a "tentative agreement on wages and have agreed to extend the Master Contract until January 15, 2025."

Trump painted the dispute as a conflict between American workers and foreign companies.

"They've got record profits, and I'd rather these foreign companies spend it on the great men and women on our docks, than machinery, which is expensive, and which will constantly have to be replaced," he said.

"In the end, there's no gain for them, and I hope that they will understand how important an issue this is for me," Trump said.

"For the great privilege of accessing our markets, these foreign companies should hire our incredible American Workers, instead of laying them off, and sending those profits back to foreign countries. It is time to put AMERICA FIRST!," he said.