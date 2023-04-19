KEY POINTS Draymond Green has been suspended for Game 3 after stomping on Domantas Sabonis

The NBA noted Green's "history of unsportsmanlike acts" as to why the chose to suspend him

Green certainly has made himself an easy figure to dislike for fans due to his past antics

The Golden State Warriors will be without the services of Draymond Green for Game 3 at home against the Sacramento Kings after stomping on the midsection of Kings big man Domantas Sabonis midway through the fourth quarter of Game 2.

According to the official announcement from the NBA itself, the league office took into account Green's "history of unsportsmanlike acts."

Additionally, Green's suspension was also determined to be without pay.

The following was released by the NBA. pic.twitter.com/KEnWx2qTvs — NBA Communications (@NBAPR) April 19, 2023

The Warriors were just four points behind the Kings in Game 2 when the incident happened, with Sabonis being sent to the floor after getting tangled up with Klay Thompson inside the paint as Malik Monk shot a floater.

As Golden State was rushing back in transition, Sabonis' initial thought was to protect his face from the mass of humanity surrounding him inside the paint and that action led to him holding on to Green's leg.

Green was clearly unappreciative of being held on to by Sabonis and as he tried to free himself from his grasp, that was when the stomp happened, and was subsequently ejected from the game on a flagrant two call by the officiating crew.

For his part in the altercation, Sabonis was assessed a technical foul as the Kings cruised to a Game 2 victory, sending the Warriors to their first 2-0 deficit since the 2007 postseason against the Utah Jazz.

Following the game, Sabonis had X-rays done to his midsection in order to check for damage and while it was found that he had no significant injuries, it was recently revealed that he had suffered a "sternum contusion" and is now questionable for Game 3.

This would not be the first time that Green has been suspended right when the Warriors need his presence on the floor and at crucial moments too.

In Game 4 of the 2016 Finals against the Cleveland Cavaliers, Green extended his arm and made contact with LeBron James' groin area and was assessed a flagrant one foul which caused him to be suspended for Game 5 as he already had three to his name entering the game – inevitably leading to them blowing a 3-1 lead.

Two years later, Green would be suspended by the Warriors for "conduct detrimental to the team" after getting into a verbal altercation with Kevin Durant against the Los Angeles Clippers.

Outside of those instances, Green has also made a name for himself as the opposing team's most favorite player to cheer against after his two groin-kicking incidents against Steven Adams in 2016.

Green sought to defend his actions in Game 2 in the postgame press conference and despite having the backing of NBA legend Shaquille O'Neal, the NBA decided that enough was enough.