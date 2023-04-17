KEY POINTS The Los Angeles Lakers pulled off an impressive upset in Game 1 over the Memphis Grizzlies

Snoop Dogg is completely backing the "United Nations" Lakers to advance in six

Rui Hachimura figures to play a big role in the series

The Los Angeles Lakers is one of the most globally recognized franchises in the NBA, and them being the home of Hollywood has seen many big names watch the games live in attendance at the Crypto.com Arena, more so, when it was still known as the Staples Center.

When it comes to being major fans of the franchise though, only a few can compare to the star power that a name like Snoop Dogg can bring.

The Lakers pulled off the improbable upset in Game 1 against the Memphis Grizzlies in the first round of the 2023 NBA playoffs thanks to the efforts of Austin Reaves and Rui Hachimura to complement the production of LeBron James and Anthony Davis.

As they secured the victory, "Uncle Snoop" had a funny way of showing love to the revamped roster that his Lakers have created midseason.

"We in here now, [explicit]. This is serious. You gotta beat us four [expletive] times. United Nations over here. We got Asians, white boys and [expletive], we cold. The Lakers got a cold squad, baby... Lakers in 6," he stated.

Snoop Dogg cheering on the Lakers in the playoffs pic.twitter.com/og4CXUqofc — No Jumper (@nojumper) April 17, 2023

There is no doubt that Lakers general manager Rob Pelinka was able to put together the best possible roster that they could with the limitations that they had in regards to the salary cap and it, coincidentally, has a diverse mix of races.

Calling for the Lakers to pull off the upset in six games might have sounded like a long shot earlier in the season, but if their performance in Game 1 is anything to go by, it is certainly possible.

Japanese wing Hachimura was the star of the night as he poured in an impressive 29 points off the bench on 11-of-14 shooting (78.6 percent) alongside six rebounds while Arkansas' very own Reaves led the fourth quarter charge en route to 23 points and 3-of-5 shooting from beyond the arc.

Their numbers would not have been possible if not for LeBron James and Anthony Davis combining for 43 points, 23 rebounds, eight assists, five steals, and 10 blocks.

Los Angeles pulled away late from the Grizzlies after Ja Morant injured his hand in a gnarly play that has his status for Game 2 questionable.

As for the Purple and Gold, Hachimura has quickly proven to be the difference-maker that could spell how deep the franchise goes thanks to his two-way abilities.

But as it has been evident in the playoffs thus far and for much of the regular season, anything can happen and it is exactly what makes the postseason such an exciting time for basketball fans.