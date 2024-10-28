Elon Musk joined former President Donald Trump during his New York campaign rally on Sunday and the Tesla CEO mentioned that he could save the government $2 trillion in tax spending through the creation of a department of government efficiency.

Howard Lutnick, CEO of Cantor Fitzgerald, and the head of Trump's transition team, introduced Musk to the people who attended the rally.

He gave a glowing introduction to the SpaceX CEO, describing him as the "greatest capitalist in the history of the United States of America," according to Bloomberg.

When Musk took the stage, Lutnick brought up the budget.

"How much do you think we can rip out of this wasted $6.5 trillion Harris-Biden budget?" Lutnick asked.

Musk's answer received cheers from the crowd.

"I think we can do at least $2 trillion," Musk replied.

"I mean, at the end of the day, you're being taxed. You're being taxed. All government spending is taxation. So whether it's direct taxation or all government spending, it either becomes inflation or it's direct taxation," he added.

Musk claimed a new Department of Government Efficiency, would fix the problem.

"We're going to get the government off your back and out of your pocketbook," he added.

Trump has hinted at Musk joining a potential Trump administration on a "government efficiency commission." Musk first suggested the idea.

However, Musk did not give any specifics with regard to policy changes that would suggest nor did he elaborate on particular spending cuts, Business Insider reported.

The campaign held at Madison Square Garden that lasted almost six hours also featured criticisms of Democrat nominee Vice President Kamala Harris over border issues, along with concerns over crime and the U.S. economy and controversial jokes about Puerto Rico that drew blowback.