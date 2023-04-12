KEY POINTS Millie Bobby Brown and her boyfriend Jake Bongiovi seemingly announced their engagement Tuesday

Brown has an estimated net worth of $14 million

Brown reportedly earned $300,000 per episode for "Stranger Things" Season 3

Millie Bobby Brown has become a multimillionaire before hitting 20 years old.

The 19-year-old British actress and producer, who appeared to announce Tuesday that she and her boyfriend Jake Bongiovi are engaged after two and a half years of dating, has the funds to hold an extravagant wedding, having an estimated net worth of $14 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth (CNW).

She accumulated her fortune from her business ventures as well as film and TV salary, including her earnings from her breakout role as the telekinetic teenager Eleven on the hit Netflix series "Stranger Things."

When the series debuted in 2016, Brown reportedly earned $10,000 per episode, a total of $80,000 for the eight-episode first season. For "Stranger Things" Season 2, she was paid $30,000 per episode, receiving $270,000 in total for the entire installment, according to CNW.

But it was in the third season that the actress got a massive salary bump, having received $300,000 per episode, the outlet reported. "Stranger Things" Season 3 had eight episodes, meaning Brown would have earned about $2.7 million before taxes and fees. It is unclear how much she was paid for Seasons 4 and 5.

Brown also had major roles in blockbuster films such as 2014's "Intruders," 2019's "Godzilla: King of the Monsters" and its sequel "Godzilla vs. Kong" in 2021, and Netflix's "Enola Holmes" film series.

Upon landing her role as Enola — the similarly gifted youngest sibling of Mycroft and Sherlock Holmes — in November 2019, the actress reportedly earned $6.1 million in salary. She also served as a producer on the movie, for which she was paid another $500,000. She may have earned an additional $800,000 in bonuses based on performance, per CNW.

For "Enola Holmes 2," which premiered on the streaming giant in October last year and debuted at No. 1 on Netflix's global chart with 64.08 million hours streamed across 93 countries, Brown was reportedly paid $10 million in salary.

In addition to her film and TV earnings, Brown launched her own skincare and makeup brand Florence by Mills, which was sold across Boots pharmacy stores in the United Kingdom. She also starred in ad campaigns with brands such as Pandora Jewelry, Calvin Klein, Vogue Eyewear and Converse.

Brown has been raising awareness of issues that affect the youth such as lack of education, violence, poverty, and bullying. On World Children's Day in 2018, she became the youngest UNICEF goodwill ambassador at 14. She also landed a spot on Time's list of the 100 most influential people in the world in the same year.

Currently, the actress is enrolled in Indiana's Purdue University and working toward a bachelor of science in human services, concentrating in youth/family services and administration, The Los Angeles Times reported.

On Tuesday, Brown took to Instagram to share a photo of her and the 20-year-old son of rock legend Jon Bon Jovi in a sweet embrace, with the actress showing off what appeared to be a huge engagement ring.

"I've loved you three summers now, honey, I want 'em all," Brown captioned the post, quoting Taylor Swift's song "Lover."

Bongiovi, for his part, posted similar photos of the pair on his own Instagram page. "Forever," he captioned the snaps, along with a heart emoji.

Though the couple has yet to officially confirm their engagement, some social media users immediately flooded the comments section of the posts with congratulatory messages. But others expressed concern that Brown was "too young" to tie the knot at only 19.