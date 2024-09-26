New York City Mayor Eric Adams's phone could contain a "treasure trove" of evidence against him as he faces a criminal indictment, according to one former US prosecutor.

The New York City Mayor was indicted late Wednesday night on criminal charges, likely stemming from an investigation into his alleged ties to the Turkish government. Adams' official city residence, Gracie Mansion, was then raided by the FBI early Thursday morning, according to Politico, adding that an electronic device was seized during the raid.

Former US Attorney Joyce Vance spoke to MSNBC on Wednesday, suggesting that obtaining the mayor's phone could give the FBI a real advantage.

"Phones are a gold mine, a real treasure trove for investigators that can help you develop linkages between individuals and events, as well as specific evidence that's used to further a prosecution," she told MSNBC's Alex Wagner.

She noted that forensic investigators who examine mobile phones are very thorough and can recover data that has already been deleted by the phone's owner.

The data could prove useful for obtaining addresses and patterns of communication between Adams and other people, added Vance.

"I always knew that if I stood my ground for New Yorkers, I would be a target—and a target I became," Adams responded in a statement.

"If I am charged, I am innocent, and I will fight this with every ounce of my strength and spirit."

Details surrounding the indictment are expected to be released on Thursday.