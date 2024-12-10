Former Intel CEO Pat Gelsinger, who suddenly resigned from his position, took to social media to encourage his supporters to pray and fast on behalf of thousands of Intel employees as layoffs increase.

"Every Thursday I do a 24 hour prayer and fasting day," wrote Gelsinger. "This week I'd invite you to join me in praying and fasting for the 100K Intel employees as they navigate this difficult period. Intel and its team is of seminal importance to the future of the industry and US."

Every Thursday I do a 24 hour prayer and fasting day . This week I'd invite you to join me in praying and fasting for the 100K Intel employees as they navigate this difficult period. Intel and its team is of seminal importance to the future of the industry and US. — Pat Gelsinger (@PGelsinger) December 8, 2024

Gelsinger, who assumed his position in 2021 with a promising plan to turn Intel around as a company, suddenly retired on Dec. 1 and was promptly replaced by co-CEOs David Zinsner and Michelle Johnston Holthaus.

Gelsinger was allegedly forced out of the company's leadership during a board meeting in which he attempted to share a plan to retrieve market share to help Intel catch up with competitor Nvidia (NVDA), reported Seeking Alpha. However, his plan caused tensions to rise, and at the height of the conflict, Gelsinger was reportedly told that he could either retire from the company or be terminated.

Users took to the replies of Gelsinger's post to offer their own criticisms pertaining to Gelsinger and the larger company.

"Obviously, the mindset of Intel's leadership is the problem. You can't run a company at the forefront of technology clinging to dogmas and prayers," said one user. "Leadership 101: Create a vision, hire the best people, communicate your vision clearly, and this company will thrive."

Obviously, the mindset of Intel’s leadership is the problem. You can’t run a company at the forefront of technology clinging to dogmas and prayers.

Leadership 101: Create a vision, hire the best people, communicate your vision clearly, and this company will thrive. — Pizza Pirate (@pizzarrrh) December 9, 2024

"Sir I believe laid off intel workers are still fasting now," wrote another.

Sir I believe laid off intel workers are still fasting now. — westsidestory11 (@yakker112) December 8, 2024

"Pfff. Putting religion so central as part of leadership is part of the problem," wrote a third.

Pfff. Putting religion so central as part of leadership is part of the problem. — frogman 🌎🔋 (@ai_sly) December 8, 2024

In August, Intel announced that, in its effort to streamline operations, the company would be cutting spending by $10 billion and would be terminating about 15% of it employees.

Originally published by Latin Times.