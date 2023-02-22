KEY POINTS Tua Tagovailoa turns to judo to help protect himself from taking hits in playing football

Tagovailoa remains thankful to the Miami Dolphins for looking out for him

After suffering from multiple concussions, he needs to be more cautious about his health

Before 2022 ended, Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa made headlines on his latest concussion tied to his helmet striking the ground.

The 24-year-old remains under concussion protocol, something he has been in since December 26.It was the second time that Tagovailoa was placed into concussion protocol.

As a result, the fifth pick of the 2020 NFL Draft missed the final three games of the season. That included the Dolphins' playoff loss to the Buffalo Bills.

Regardless, Tagovailoa remains grateful for the move of the Dolphins, looking out for his well-being.

"They never allowed me to go through protocol normally until the season was done. So that's why it might have seemed like it took forever, but they were just protecting me from myself. And me and my family are very thankful to the Dolphins," Tagovailoa stated.

In the meantime, it appears that Tagovailoa is doing due diligence during the time that he is grounded.

There was someone who saw the case of the former Alabama Crimson Tide in U.S. Olympic judoka Jason Morris.

"I was watching your show with Peter King talking about Tua's concussion situation and the fact he keeps hitting his head on the ground," Morris said in a report by ProFootball Talk.

"I have forever thought and wanted the NFL to employ an expert judo player-coach to teach the football players a little judo, which starts with learning how to fall properly as we take tons of falls everyday but know how to naturally take that fall without hitting our heads," he added.

It turns out that Tagovailoa is indeed actually doing kudo, something he confirmed on Up & Adams.

"We've got a plan set up," Tua stated. "I'll be doing Judo on Fridays just so that I can kind of figure out understanding my body and how to fall. . . . Just trying to help myself."

Suffering from several concussions, the move would be for the best for the Hawaiian native as je needs to learn how to fall properly and find a way to avoid or deal with the hits of the game.

"You're playing this sport understanding and knowing the precautions. These things can happen. It's football. It's a physical sport," Tagovailoa mentioned.