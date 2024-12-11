FBI Director Christopher Wray was expected to announce his resignation on Wednesday according to several reports.

Wray made the announcement during a town hall with FBI employees across the country, the Associated Press reported.

He told the bureau workforce Wednesday that he will stay in the role until the end of President Joe Biden's term in January.

While he had several years left on his 10-year appointment, President-elect Donald Trump wants to replace him with Kashyap "Kash" Patel, a 44-year-old loyalist with minimal experience in federal law enforcement management.

Trump nominated Wray in 2017 after firing James Comey, but their relationship soured before Trump left office in 2021.

During Trump's first term, Kash Patel worked on the National Security Council and served as chief of staff to the acting defense secretary. He rose to be a key figure in Trump's disputes with national intelligence and law enforcement agencies.