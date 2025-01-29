Federal employees flooded Reddit with defiant posts, pledging to not quit after the Trump administration sent out a "buyout" memo offering to pay employees to resign.

The memo titled "A Fork in the Road" offered to pay federal employees who did not wish to work in person for seven months if they agreed to resign from their positions by Feb. 6. The then-former employees would also receive benefits during this time, as reported by Axios.

But as many social media users speculated that this was meant to replace workers with some who are more aligned with President Donald Trump's campaign, dozens of proclaimed employees took to Reddit to band together and agree not to take the offer.

In the subreddit r/fednews, one user stated that they believed the "buyout" may have "backfired," saying that they had been "looking for any way to get out of this fresh hell. But now I am fired up to make these goons as frustrated as possible."

"It's wild how quickly things have pivoted from despair to burning motivation," another user added. One user shared a meme that read, "They may take our telework but they'll never take our freedom!!!"

"It took me 10 years of applying and 20 years experience in my field to get here. I will not be pushed out by two billionaire trust funds babies. I'M NOT LEAVING!" another user shared.

Several users shared that prior to this news they had been pretty "chill" at their jobs, but now they planned on "digging in their heels." Some users added that they had recently or planned on joining their unions.

"I am 28 years in and I am not going anywhere," one user commented. "I'm almost 29 years in and I'm not leaving unless they're dragging me out kicking and screaming or I keel over dead," another added.

While the pledge to stay seemed plentiful among dozens on Reddit, about 5% to 10% of federal employees are expected to agree to the resignation, Axios reported.

Originally published by Latin Times.