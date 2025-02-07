Sen. John Fetterman (D-Pa.) is taking aim at his own party, accusing Democrats of alienating voters—particularly white men—through condescension and shame-based rhetoric.

Speaking on the "Somebody's Gotta Win" podcast, Fetterman argued that Democrats have turned off key voting blocs by talking down to them and branding Trump supporters as "fascists."

John Fetterman explains why Democrat party brand is toxic, and is not sure the Democrats can 'win white men back':

Tara Palmeri: "Why is the Democratic Party viewed as toxic by so many? Even people inside the party acknowledge that."

"I think [Democrats'] primary currency was shaming and scolding and talking down to people," Fetterman said. "Just because someone may have voted for President Trump does not mean they are fascist or support insurrections."

The senator, who has broken ranks with his party on several issues in recent months, warned that Democrats are becoming too elitist and disconnected from working-class voters. He also doubted that the party could win back white men, saying they have been made to feel like "the problem," or that "their masculinity is toxic."

"Once we've kind of turned [our] back on that demographic, it's going to be difficult to rebuild and replace those voters," Fetterman said.

Despite his criticism of his party's messaging, Fetterman is not aligning with Trump on all fronts. He recently announced he would vote against Robert F. Kennedy Jr. for Health and Human Services secretary and Tulsi Gabbard for Director of National Intelligence—two of Trump's most high-profile Cabinet picks.

Fetterman drew attention for his recent meeting with Trump at Mar-a-Lago, fueling speculation about his future role in Washington. While he has not embraced Trump's agenda entirely, he has shown a willingness to engage with the administration—voting to confirm a majority of Trump's cabinet picks and supporting the Laken Riley Act—earning him praise from Trump as "a fascinating man."

Fetterman's comments highlight growing fractures within the Democratic Party as it struggles to contend with major losses in 2024.

