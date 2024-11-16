Fox News hosts have hailed Robert F. Kennedy Jr.'s goal to make America healthier as Donald Trump's nominee to head Health and Human Services — yet bashed former First Lady Michelle Obama for the exact same aim.

Health experts with actual scientific training are sharply criticizing Kennedy for his baseless theories opposing health staples like flouridated water — and vaccines that they warn will cost American lives.

Michelle Obama, on the other hand, encouraged appropriate exercise and eating heathy — approaches broadly supported by experts. Yet Fox News hosts saw Obama's aim as a sinister liberal war on freedom, with Fox personality Glenn Beck insisting: "Get your hands off my goddamn fries, Lady. If I want to be a fat, fat, fatty and shovel French fries all day long, that is my choice."

Sean Hannity wondered during Obama's health push: "Does every family in America need a dietician appointed by the U.S. government to tell this food is going to make you fat?"

To highlight the egregious Fox double standard, CNN's Abby Phillip created a telling supercut earlier this week.

Check it out below: