Emily Damari, a British citizen recently released from Hamas captivity, has revealed that she was held in United Nations facilities and denied medical treatment despite suffering severe injuries.

During a phone call with British Prime Minister Keir Starmer on Friday, Emily Damari recounted her harrowing experience and her time held in United Nations Relief and Works Agency (UNRWA) facilities, Ynet News reported. Despite being shot twice on October 7 and losing two fingers on her left hand, she said the only medical care she received was "an expired bottle of medication."

Emily Damari and her mother, Mandy, urged Starmer to push for the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) to be granted access to the remaining 82 hostages still held in Gaza.

"Hamas held Emily in UNRWA facilities and denied her access to medical treatment after shooting her twice," Mandy Damari wrote on X. "It's a miracle that she survived, and we need to get aid to remaining hostages now."

Damari was among the first wave of hostages released last Sunday under the current ceasefire agreement. She was captured from her home in Kibbutz Kfar Aza during Hamas's October 7 attack, in which terrorists killed her dog and abducted her while her mother survived by hiding in a locked room. Before her release, no one had seen or heard from Emily Damari since that day.

She also became a symbol of resilience when she was seen pushing away a Hamas terrorist upon her release, and later showing her severed fingers to her brother in a phone call.

The allegations of Hamas using UNRWA facilities to hold hostages raise serious concerns, though UNRWA has not yet responded to the claims. Meanwhile, efforts continue to secure aid for those still in captivity.

