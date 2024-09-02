Vice President Kamala Harris is expected to call for U.S. Steel to remain American-owned during a Labor Day campaign appearance in the iconic company's hometown of Pittsburgh.

The position would mirror that of President Joe Biden, who in March opposed a plan for U.S. Steel Corp. to be bought by Japan's Nippon Steel for $14.9 billion.

"The vice president is expected to say that U.S. Steel should remain domestically owned and operated and stress her commitment to always have the backs of American steel workers," a Harris aide told Reuters on Monday.

Biden is scheduled to join Harris in Pittsburgh for their first joint campaign appearance since he dropped his reelection bid and she became the Democratic nominee to face former President Donald Trump in November.

The contest is rated a toss-up by the Cook Political Report, with Pennsylvania among seven swing states likely to decide the next president.

The most recent poll of likely voters in the Keystone State, conducted Wednesday to Friday, showed Trump with a narrow, two-point lead over Harris, 47% to 45%, according to Real Clear Politics.

But the survey by the Trafalgar Group, a Republican Party pollster, has a margin of error of 2.9 percentage points, which means the results amount to a statistical tie.