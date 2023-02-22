The Atlanta Hawks fired head coach Nate McMillian on Tuesday and are quickly starting the search for his replacement. One of the most successful head coaches of the last decade and a slew of assistant coaches are expected to be candidates in Atlanta.

Former Utah Jazz head coach Quin Snyder is viewed as the Hawks' top candidate, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski. Milwaukee Bucks assistant Charles Lee and Golden State assistant Kenny Atkinson are expected to be among the candidates, Wojnarowski reports.

Hawks assistant Joe Prunty will take over as the interim head coach.

Snyder won 58.5% of his games as the Utah Jazz head coach from 2014-2022. Snyder led the Jazz to the playoffs with a record of 14 games over .500 in each of his last six seasons on the bench. Snyder stepped down from the team after the Jazz were eliminated in the first round of the 2022 playoffs.

It remains to be seen if the Hawks will be the team that can get Snyder back into coaching. Atlanta is 29-30 and currently the No. 8 seed in the Eastern Conference. The Hawks needed the play-in tournament to reach last year's playoffs, during which they suffered a quick first-round exit.

Sources: The Hawks' head coaching candidates are expected to include Bucks assistant Charles Lee, Kings assistant Jordi Fernandez, Warriors assistant Kenny Atkinson, Spurs assistant Mitch Johnson, G League South Bay's Miles Simon and former Jazz coach Quin Snyder. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) February 21, 2023

Atlanta is only two years removed from pushing Milwaukee to Game 6 of the Eastern Conference Finals. Trae Young was an All-NBA Third-Team selection last year. Young is averaging 26.7 points and 10.2 assists per game.

The Hawks had high expectations at the start of the 2022-23 NBA season. Atlanta traded for Dejounte Murray, giving it one of the league's most talented backcourts. The deal hasn't turned the Hawks into a contender in the East.

Former Hawks president of basketball operations Travis Schlenk stepped down on Dec. 21. There were reports of tension between Young and McMillan earlier in the season. When the Hawks fired Lloyd Pierce two years ago mid-season, it was reported that Young had a poor relationship with the former head coach.

Sacramento Kings assistant Jordi Fernandez, San Antonio Spurs assistant Mitch Johnson and head coach Miles Simon of the G League South Bay Lakers are potential candidates, as well, The Athletic's Shams Charnaia reports.