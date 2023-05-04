KEY POINTS Mike Budenholzer was fired by the Milwaukee Bucks after a dismal 2023 NBA playoffs

Budenholzer's penchant to find success will likely see him with the Detroit Pistons or Toronto Raptors

Both franchises will benefit greatly from having him on their sidelines

The Milwaukee Bucks' upper management has decided to call it quits with Mike Budenholzer as their head coach after failing to get past the first round of the 2023 NBA playoffs.

"The decision to make this change was very difficult. Bud (Mike Budenholzer) helped lead our team for five incredible seasons, to the Bucks' first title in 50 years, and into an era of sustained success. We are grateful for the culture of winning and leadership that Bud helped create in Milwaukee," franchise general manager Jon Horst said in the official press release.

"This is an opportunity for us to refocus and reenergize our efforts as we continue building toward our next championship season."

Portland Trail Blazers star Damian Lillard was certainly taken aback by the firing of Budenholzer, quipping on Twitter that "folks out here firing championship coaches as soon as they don't win the chip."

NBA analysts are generally split with the decision, but most are siding with the organization like Kevin O'Conner of The Ringer noted that since Budenholzer failed to make series-winning adjustments.

Regardless, Budenholzer is currently homeless in terms of having a team to lead, but a couple of franchises will likely be interested in his services.

A return to the Atlanta Hawks is highly unlikely after they chose Quin Snyder as their new captain while going back to the San Antonio Spurs as an assistant coach makes little sense after his head coaching success.

With his past franchises being out of the question, there are two head coaching vacancies that may look into getting him, namely the Toronto Raptors and Detroit Pistons.

Nick Nurse was recently fired by the Raptors after winning the 2019 NBA title with them while the Pistons have decided to move Dwayne Casey to the front office.

The Raptors initially appear to be the more lucrative job as he gets an immediate chance to compete for another title with guys like Fred VanVleet and Pascal Siakam leading the roster.

However, moving to Detroit also makes sense as they are a young team that is in need of veteran coaching experience as Cade Cunningham, Jaden Ivey and James Wiseman lead the charge over there.

Both teams make a ton of sense for Budenholzer's coaching style with his willingness to show support for his players at any given moment while making the pieces fit for a winning season, making him a great addition to either franchise.

Teams will surely be lining up for his services, especially for those still in rebuilding phases, as he brings much-needed championship experience on the sidelines.