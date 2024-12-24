Hyundai Motor America is making it easier for owners of electric vehicles (EV) to charge their cars.

The automaker is offering free adapters for Tesla's extensive Supercharger network.

Starting in 2025, Hyundai customers who own or lease an EV that was bought by January 31, 2025, can request a free North American Charging Standard (NACS) adapter through the MyHyundai owner portal, Hyundai said.

The adapter will give Hyundai drivers access to over 20,000 Tesla Superchargers across the country, a similar move Porsche made when it built its car-charging network to have Tesla compatibility.

Eligible Hyundai models include the 2024 and earlier KONA Electric, IONIQ hatchback, IONIQ 5, and IONIQ 6.

Eligible Hyundai models include the 2025 models of the IONIQ 5 N, IONIQ 6, and KONA Electric.

Hyundai's upcoming vehicle, the 2025 IONIQ 5, will also feature built-in NACS ports.

Olabisi Boyle, Hyundai's senior vice president of product planning, discussed the company's goal to simplify the adoption of electric vehicles.

"To accelerate EV adoption, we started by listening to our current owners," said Boyle. "These adapters will make DC fast-charging more convenient for current owners. Plus, the NACS port on new models like the upcoming IONIQ 9 along with improvements to our digital charging ecosystem, will further enhance the customer experience for future EV drivers. Our goal is to make the transition to electric seamless."

Genesis, a luxury brand from Hyundai Motor America, will also participate in the EV program.

The company's $7.6 billion EV plant, Hyundai Motor Group Metaplant America, in Georgia started making electric, small utility vehicles again amid safety concerns stemming from 20 workplace injuries.

Hyundai Motor America contributed $20.1 billion annually to the economy, according to an economic impact report.

Hyundai was named Money's Best Automaker Brand for the Money 2025 for its vehicle range, warranty and fuel efficiency.

In September, Ford Motors Company offered free chargers and installation to lure more customers into buying electric vehicles.