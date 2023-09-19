KEY POINTS Trudeau accused the Indian government of involvement in Hardeep Singh Nijjar's killing

Ottawa expelled the chief of India's foreign intelligence agency Monday

India is giving the concerned Canadian diplomat five days to leave the country

India has expelled a top Canadian diplomat in a tit-for-tat move following Canada's expulsion of India's top intelligence agent. Ottawa on Monday accused the Indian government of involvement in the murder of a Sikh separatist leader in British Columbia in June.

"The High Commissioner of Canada to India was summoned today and informed about the decision of the Government of India to expel a senior Canadian diplomat based in India," the Indian Ministry of External Affairs said in a statement Tuesday.

"The decision reflects Government of India's growing concern at the interference of Canadian diplomats in our internal matters and their involvement in anti-India activities," the ministry added. The concerned diplomat has been given five days to leave the country.

The move comes after Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau accused the Indian government of being involved in the killing of Canadian Sikh leader Hardeep Singh Nijjar in June near Vancouver, British Columbia. Nijjar was the chief of the Khalistan Tiger Force, whom India declared a wanted terrorist.

Read more A Pause In Canada-India Trade Negotiations Could Have 'Dicey Repercussions,' Experts Say A Pause In Canada-India Trade Negotiations Could Have 'Dicey Repercussions,' Experts Say

Trudeau said his government had "credible allegations" that linked Indian agents to the slaying of Nijjar. "The involvement of any foreign government in the murder of a Canadian citizen on Canadian soil is an unacceptable violation of our sovereignty," he said.

Canadian Foreign Minister Melanie Jolie claimed that the expelled Indian official is the head of India's foreign intelligence agency, the Research and Analysis Wing (RAW). She did not name the official.

Earlier Tuesday, New Delhi rejected Ottawa's accusations, saying allegations about the Indian government's involvement in "any act of violence" were "absurd and motivated." The Indian foreign ministry added that the unsubstantiated allegations only sought to shift the focus from Khalistani terrorists and extremists who threatened Indian sovereignty and territorial integrity but were sheltered by Canada.

Tensions between the two sides have been escalating in recent months, with India unhappy about the Canadian government's supposed inaction regarding Sikh protesters who have been asking for an independent homeland.

Nijjar was gunned down on June 18, five days before the 38th anniversary of the deadliest terror attack in Canadian history – the June 23, 1985, bombing of Air India Flight 182, also called the "Kanishka" bombing.

The said flight was en route from Toronto to London when a bomb exploded, killing all 329 people onboard. Most of the victims were Canadians. The bombing was allegedly orchestrated by Sikh extremists, at a time when the Khalistani movement was at the peak of its campaign.

This article will be updated.