KEY POINTS Ather Energy has partnered with Vaidya Energy for the launch of its flagship model in Nepal

The maker of premium electric 2-wheelers will open an experience center in Kathmandu in November

The company said the launch will help understand the product's performance and acceptability in new markets

India's Ather Energy, the maker of premium electric two-wheelers, is expanding its global footprint as it plans to sell its flagship model, the 450X, in Nepal.

The company sees Nepal as a "microcosm" of the global shift toward electric vehicles and has joined hands with Kathmandu's Vaidya Energy to make its international debut.

While Nepal offers a smaller market in comparison to big players in China and India, the company hopes to redefine the country's electric two-wheeler market with the introduction of Ather 450X. The company said the launch will help understand the performance and acceptability of its product in new markets.

As part of the partnership, Ather will open an experience center in Kathmandu in November. Vaidya Energy will take charge of the sales and service of Ather products in Nepal and also set up fast-charging stations, called Ather Grids.

"Ather has pioneered the electric scooter segment in India and while we continue growing domestically, we are really excited about expanding our business footprint to international markets. We have had incredible in-bound demand from multiple markets, and Nepal is the first step in our journey of going international. We see Nepal's automobile market as a microcosm of the rising global consciousness over switching to cleaner mobility choices," Ravneet Phokela, chief business officer at Ather, said in a news release.

"In line with our ecosystem approach to market creation, we will also roll out our public fast-charging infrastructure, which has proven to be a huge differentiator for us in India. We are delighted to partner with Vaidya Group as we enter the Nepal market," Phokela added. "Their extensive experience and established expertise in the automotive retail sector will complement our efforts in creating an exceptional experience for our fans and customers."

The expansion of Ather Energy's business footprint comes after the company made successful strides in the Indian EVs market. The startup's 450 Series is reportedly one of the most sought-after products in India's premium electric two-wheeler segment, with a market share of 75%.

Vaidya Energy — a subsidiary of Vaidya's Organization of Industries and Trading Houses (VOITH), a leading industrial conglomerate in Nepal — believes the Indian company's "cutting-edge electric vehicle technology" would bring about new excitement in "the realm of mobility" in Nepal.

"We believe that mobility should transcend the mundane; it should be an experience that brings joy and thrill to people's lives. Through our collaboration with Ather Energy, we are fusing our expertise in premium mobility solutions with their cutting-edge electric vehicle technology, setting the stage for an entirely new level of excitement in the realm of mobility," Vaidya Energy CEO Suryansh Vaidya said about the partnership.

"Importantly, our vehicles not only offer a thrilling experience but also contribute significantly to cost savings, added convenience, and reduced commute times," Vaidya added. "We pledge to develop the whole ecosystem and focus on the customer experience, whether it comes to the product itself, its services and the infrastructure."

India is one of the fastest-growing markets for electric two-wheelers in the world. E-scooters are estimated to account for over 80% of India's total EV sales by FY 2030, according to JMK Research and Analytics. The market saw a dip in sales after the Indian government reduced subsidies on electric two-wheelers earlier this year, but researchers say signs of recovery are being observed.

The average monthly registration rate for electric two-wheelers in India for the first half of 2023-24 was 66,600 units, according to equity research firm Elara Capital. Government data also showed that the sales of high-speed electric scooters rose 20% in September in comparison to last year.