First, it was the seat pairing that nearly broke the internet, now it's the snub before the photo that has commenters on social media talking Jimmy Carter's funeral.

Vice President Kamala Harris published a photo from Carter's funeral with President-elect Donald Trump missing from the shot that includes all four other living presidents: President Barack Obama, George W. Bush, Bill Clinton and Joe Biden.

The photo, published on Instagram, has over 400,000 likes and 12,000 comments.

"Crop of the century," wrote one commenter.

"The crop goes crazy," wrote another.

According to USA Today, Trump and his wife, Melania, both sat next to Obama during the funeral, but were not pictured in the photo Harris posted to Instagram.

Whether the move was done intentionally or accidentally is up for debate, as no one from Harris's camp has confirmed.

Obama's wife, Michelle, was absent from the funeral due to "scheduling conflicts," and remains in Hawaii.

The funeral for Carter, America's longest-living former president, has spurred a burst of memes online, specifically involving the playful banter between Obama and Trump.

The two men shared an unexpected moment of camaraderie with a lighthearted exchange that caught the attention of one lip reader who posited that Trump asked Obama to meet to talk about a "matter of importance."

"I can't talk, we have to find a quiet place," Trump allegedly said, a lip reader told The Mirror UK. "Sometimes this is a matter of importance, and we need to do this outside."

The following day in a press conference aired on C-SPAN and published on X by Aaron Rupar, Trump admitted that he "probably" likes Obama despite having "different philosophies."

https://x.com/atrupar/status/1877525703895273716?ref_src=twsrc^tfw|twcamp^tweetembed|twterm^1877525703895273716|twgr^b84b503e7cd3cfd7d929467865dbe1f42682e818|twcon^s1_c10&ref_url=https://www.latintimes.com/trump-admits-he-probably-likes-obama-after-friendly-chat-carter-funeral-i-didnt-realize-how-571799

Trump, who referred to Carter as a "truly good man," wasn't the only person who stole the show at the funeral of the only living president to turn 100 years old.

Harris appeared visibly uncomfortable in photos and video footage from the National Cathedral as Obama and Trump palled around while seated behind her.

Howard Mortman published video footage of the "awkward" exchange on X. The post received 12.5K lies and over 900 replies from commenters.

At one point, Harris, with her husband, Doug Emhoff, seated next to her, turned around and to see the two former Presidents talking behind her.

Harris turned back around to continue watching the funeral proceedings without addressing either men.

Carter's funeral procession included six days of honoring, with a national funeral service held in Washington, D.C., a National Day of Mourning which closed U.S. stock markets, and a private burial service held in his hometown of Plains, Georgia.

Originally published on Latin Times