KEY POINTS Jalen Hurts signs a five-year deal worth $255 million with the Eagles

Hurts has proven his stock after a one-year tryout with the Eagles

Joe Burrow and Justin Herbert are likely to get bigger but shorter-term deals

The Philadelphia Eagles have reportedly come to terms with quarterback Jalen Hurts on a five-year deal worth $255 million according to sources.

Of the $255 million deal, $179 million is reportedly guaranteed according to a source cited by Adam Schefter of ESPN on Monday, April 17.

The deal is said to be the biggest contract in terms of annual value in NFL history. However, the biggest contract in terms of guaranteed money still belongs to Deshaun Watson of the Cleveland Browns.

The three-time Pro Bowler signed a $230 million deal with the Browns last year.

It was also added that a no-trade clause was included in the Hurts deal, and this is reportedly a first in the history of the Eagles.

While the Eagles announced the signing of the 2022 Second-team All-Pro, the financial terms of the Hurts deal have yet to be disclosed.

Given that the 24-year-old play-caller is coming off a great season that saw him figure in the MVP race, the new deal is hardly surprising.

Hurts threw for 3,701 yards with 22 touchdowns to six interceptions while rushing for 760 yards and 13 scores last NFL season.

But among his performances, it was his showing in Super Bowl LVII that most will recall. In that game, Hurts racked up 374 total yards and four touchdowns, but this included one costly turnover in a 38-35 loss to Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs.

Hurts' new deal also addresses questions about the quarterback's performance last season.

A cloud of doubt hovered over his future, but he is a talent that the Eagles would be foolish to let go of.

In all, Hurts underwent a one-year tryout that paid off. But what does this deal mean to the rest of the quarterbacks in the league?

The debate is on that while the numbers are huge, the fact remains that Hurts agreed to a long-term deal to stay in Philadelphia.

Most play-callers have become sensitive to such a scenario, preferring big money but on a short-term leash.

The Ringer reported other quarterbacks such as Joe Burrow and Justin Herbert could end up getting more guaranteed money once they sign their respective new deals.