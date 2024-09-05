JD Vance Has Awkward Missed Fist Bump
The Republican vice presidential candidate tried to shake a woman's hand as she went to fist-bump him.
Republican vice presidential candidate JD Vance had an awkward moment while campaigning at an Ohio auto plant this week.
He was at the Toledo Assembly Complex for a photo op with United Auto Workers union members on a picket line.
Vance started to interact with Rep. Marcy Kaptur (D-Ohio), who was also at the picket line. Kaptur reached out to fist bump Vance and he shook her fist before realizing what was going on.
He then made a fist but she had already dropped her arm, leaving him hanging.
The situation then devolved into small talk about it being his first visit to the plant before he turned away with his arms crossed.
JD Vance's critics mocked him online for the moment.
TCardi wrote on X: "D Vance's Handshake So Awkward, Even His Hand Wanted to Vote 'No'!"
Roy Drones Jr. wrote: "Lmao @ Vance Warped Tour awkwardly missing the first fist bump because he was trying to maintain a "respectful" and "masculine" eye contact for the failed handshake."
