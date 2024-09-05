Republican vice presidential candidate JD Vance had an awkward moment while campaigning at an Ohio auto plant this week.

He was at the Toledo Assembly Complex for a photo op with United Auto Workers union members on a picket line.

Vance started to interact with Rep. Marcy Kaptur (D-Ohio), who was also at the picket line. Kaptur reached out to fist bump Vance and he shook her fist before realizing what was going on.

He then made a fist but she had already dropped her arm, leaving him hanging.

The situation then devolved into small talk about it being his first visit to the plant before he turned away with his arms crossed.

When J.D. Met Marcy



Senator Vance and Rep. Kaptur both showed up to the picket line at the Toledo Assembly Complex this morning. pic.twitter.com/dc7xS0vMAq — 13 Action News (@13abc) October 6, 2023

JD Vance's critics mocked him online for the moment.

TCardi wrote on X: "D Vance's Handshake So Awkward, Even His Hand Wanted to Vote 'No'!"

Roy Drones Jr. wrote: "Lmao @ Vance Warped Tour awkwardly missing the first fist bump because he was trying to maintain a "respectful" and "masculine" eye contact for the failed handshake."