KEY POINTS The Packers and Jets are reportedly in discussions for the services of Aaron Rodgers

Rodgers' plans for 2024 are seen as a sticking point on getting a deal done

The Niners are also mentioned as a potential landing spot for Rodgers

It has yet to be known where Aaron Rodgers will play for the coming NFL season, possibly his last should he decide to call it a career in April 2024.

According to Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network, the Green Bay Packers and the New York Jets are engaged in potential Rodgers trade talk although no deal is imminent.

The scribe added that "at least," the two sides are in discussions with hopes that a deal can be closed soon.

A better picture of what may take place could happen on Friday at the 2023 NFL Draft. The Jets own the rights to the consecutive selections in Round 2.

A factor in those picks could be the second-round selection. It has become a sticking point and it will be a protection for the Jets in 2025, assuming that Rodgers opts not to play beyond 2023.

On the other end, some scenarios need to be considered on the part of the Packers.

Green Bay is speculated to focus on getting a first-round selection in the 2024 NFL Draft, but this is subject to some conditions.

A scenario includes the Jets not winning a playoff game or seeing the 39-year-old play-caller retiring in 2024.

These are cirucumstaces that could alter the positioning in getting a first-round pick in 2024.

It is this risk that revolves around the Jets and the Rodgers that are likely in play. Something could be done by Friday, April 28 or not.

It is also possible that other perks could be added like players or more future picks if the Packers are convinced it will be a win-win deal for them and the Jets.

Aside from the Jets, another team that has shown interest in the Super Bowl MVP is the San Francisco 49ers.

But as mentioned in a previous post here on International Business Times, it seems that the Niners are pretty much set at quarterback with the trio of Trey Lance, Sam Darnold and Brock Purdy.

Lance could be an interesting trade bait, but as mentioned by an unnamed executive, it would take much for Niners' general manager John Lynch to agree to offload the young quarterback.