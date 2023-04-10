KEY POINTS Joe Alwyn made his debut in Ang Lee's "Billy Lynn's Long Halftime Walk"

Alwyn used the pseudonym William Bowery in his song collaborations with Taylor Swift

Alwyn and Swift previously resided in an $8.7 million townhouse in Primrose Hill

Joe Alwyn, known to be one of the most private people in Hollywood, is again hitting the news headlines after his reported breakup with the "Midnights" artist Taylor Swift.

Some may only know Alwyn due to his former relationship with Swift, the first and only woman solo artist to win the Grammy for Album Of The Year thrice. However, Alwyn is also an active actor who has worked in various films and series.

The 32-year-old British actor made his debut as the titular character in Ang Lee's 2016 war drama "Billy Lynn's Long Halftime Walk." He also appeared in "Boy Erased" (2018), "Mary Queen of Scots" (2018) and "Harriet" (2019). Also included among his works are "The Favorite," "The Sense of an Ending," "Operation Finale" and "The Last Letter From Your Lover," among others.

Joe Alwyn and Taylor Swift's Relationship

Swift and Alwyn, who seemed to have met during the Met Gala, are believed to have started dating in late 2016. Since then, the two got involved in each other's lives — he attended concerts, she appeared in Alwyn's movie screening and such. They even posted pictures of themselves standing next to the same cactus.

Despite the seemingly private, solemn and perfect love story, Swift and Alwyn have called it quits after six years of being in a relationship. According to ET, the breakup "was not dramatic," and "the relationship had just run its course. It's why [Alwyn] hasn't been spotted at any shows." The "Anti-Hero" singer and the actor reportedly broke up a few weeks ago.

Swift is currently busy with her The Eras Tour — bound for Tampa, Florida, this week.

Joe Alwyn's Net Worth

Aside from his acting career, Alwyn penned various songs alongside Swift, 33, under a pseudonym he chose for himself, William Bowery.

Swift and Alwyn started collaborating on music during the COVID-19 pandemic; they worked together on the 2020 sister albums "Folklore" and "Evermore." Alwyn is credited as a co-writer on "Betty" and "Exile" from "Folklore," for which he won his first Grammy. While on "Evermore," he helped with the songs "Champagne Problems," "Coney Island" and "Evermore." Alwyn most recently helped write Swift's "Midnights" track "Sweet Nothing."

Swift once talked about how their music collaborations began. "I was like, 'Hey, this could be really weird, and we could hate this, [but] because we're in quarantine and there's nothing else going on, could we just try to write this song together?'"

Alwyn is also a model. He became the face of Tom Ford's Beau de Jour fragrance campaign in 2020. He had his first major fashion campaign with Prada for the brand's "Ascension" collection in 2017. He also did a photo shoot for the September 2016 issue of Vogue alongside Gigi Hadid and Imaan Hammam.

The Mail on Sunday previously reported Alwyn and Swift residing in an $8.7 million (£7 million) townhouse in Primrose Hill, rumored to be where Lily James, Helena Bonham-Carter, Jude Law, and Richard Madden are also living.

Alwyn is a sought-after English actor who reportedly has a net worth of $4 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth. "The Favourite" accumulated almost $100 million at the box office while "Mary Queen of Scots" grossed nearly $50 million.